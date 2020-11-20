Matchday Live: Lowly Shrews visit in first of three big home games
PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 November 2020
Archant
Ipswich Town are in action against Shrewsbury Town this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.
Town go into the game third in League One, having not played a league game in the last two weeks.
“We haven’t lost a goal at home in the league, we’ve played really well, we’ve won every game,” manager Paul Lambert said.
“So the home form is really good at this moment and we’re in a lot of control in games with the amount of the ball we’ve got. We just need to finish all that good work off and take a bit more care in the last third.”
Shrewsbury sit 22nd and are winless in their last six League One games.
Follow the game right here with us.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.