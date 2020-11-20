Lambert on two more mystery injuries and whether Vincent-Young will play for Town this season

Kane Vincent-Young hasn't played for Ipswich Town in more than a year. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Paul Lambert has revealed two more members of his squad have been ruled out by injury ahead of this weekend’s game with Shrewsbury.

The Blues have had to deal with a significant injury list this season, with more than 10 of Lambert’s senior players missing time during the early weeks of the campaign.

Though many have since returned, the Town boss revealed he will be without two further players for this weekend’s game but opted not to name them publicly.

“We only had 12 players training the morning of the Crawley game (in the Papa John’s Trophy on November 10) but we’ve had some of those coming back.

“We’ve picked up a couple of new injuries during the week, though, so they won’t be available.

“We have one or two knocks but we’ll see who’s ready.

“We’ve had injuries but we have to get through it.”

Lambert also provided updates on Town’s long-term injured, with Kane Vincent-Young, Flynn Downes and Cole Skuse still sidelined.

“Kane’s doing well at the minute and is in a lot better place than he has been. He’s still not training with us at all though and is doing things with the fitness guys.

“Cole will be another couple of months, so maybe January-time, and Flynn’s doing well but is still maybe a few more weeks away.

“Those two have still got a bit to do but Flynn will be back quicker than Cole.”

Asked whether he expects to see the Vincent-Young play this season, given he’s now been out of action for more than a year, Lambert replied: “Oh I hope so.

“I’d like to think so.”

James Norwood trained on Thursday following a minor hamstring problem, suffered in extra-time against Portsmouth, while fellow striker Aaron Drinan was also back working with the squad following the thigh injury he suffered in September.

“Norwood only trained yesterday, as did Aaron Drinan, so they’ve both only had one session.

“We have to wait and see. It’s one of those where you monitor them every day and see where they are. We have to wait.”