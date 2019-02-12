Video

The Boot Room: Watson and Warren talk Stoke, line-ups, dangermen and predictions

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson preview Stoke City's visit to Portman Road

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson look ahead to Ipswich Town’s clash with Stoke City.

The Blues host a Potters side this afternoon who have struggled since Nathan Jones was appointed in place of Gary Rowett.

They have won just one of the Welshman’s seven games in charge and have lost five, with the only draw coming last time out in a 0-0 draw at Wigan.

The Blues have had a positive week, including a 1-1 draw with Derby County and are playing with a spring in their step following a switch to a midfield diamond.

Here Stuart and Andy pick their team to face Stoke and make their precictions ahead of the game.

