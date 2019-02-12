Ipswich Town v Stoke City classic games: Five-goal thriller amd Town going top of the league
PUBLISHED: 05:00 16 February 2019
We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Stoke City down the years at Portman Road, including a five-goal thiller and when Town went top of the Championship
LAST TIME: It’s been over ten years since the Blues last faced Stoke at Portman Road with the game ending in a 1-1 draw with Danny Haynes scoring for the Blues.
TOP OF THE TABLE: Town cemented their position as league leaders in the Championship with a comfortable 1-0 win over Stoke City with Shefki Kuqi scoring for the Blues in December 2004.
HAT-TRICK: Kevin Wilson scored a treble as Town beat The Potters 5-1 at Portman Road in May 1985.
FIVE-GOAL THRILLER: John Wark scored twice as the Blues put five past Stoke at Portman Road in September 1983 as they remained unbeaten in the league at the start of the 1983-84 campaign.
BALTACHA DEBUT GOAL: In 1989, Sergei Baltacha scored on his Town debut in the Blues 5-1 win over Stoke City at Portman Road with Soviet international joining the club from Dynamo Kiev that week.