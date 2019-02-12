Partly Cloudy

Ipswich Town v Stoke City classic games: Five-goal thriller amd Town going top of the league

PUBLISHED: 05:00 16 February 2019

Kevin Wilson celebrates one of his three goals with Terry Butcher during their 5-1 demolition of Stoke in May 1985

Kevin Wilson celebrates one of his three goals with Terry Butcher during their 5-1 demolition of Stoke in May 1985

We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Stoke City down the years at Portman Road, including a five-goal thiller and when Town went top of the Championship

Ipswich's Danny Haynes celebrates scoring against Stoke as the Blues drew 1-1 with The Potters in 2009Ipswich's Danny Haynes celebrates scoring against Stoke as the Blues drew 1-1 with The Potters in 2009

LAST TIME: It’s been over ten years since the Blues last faced Stoke at Portman Road with the game ending in a 1-1 draw with Danny Haynes scoring for the Blues.

Town players celebrate Shefki Kuqi's goal as the Blues beat Stoke 1-0 at Portman Road in the ChampionshipTown players celebrate Shefki Kuqi's goal as the Blues beat Stoke 1-0 at Portman Road in the Championship

TOP OF THE TABLE: Town cemented their position as league leaders in the Championship with a comfortable 1-0 win over Stoke City with Shefki Kuqi scoring for the Blues in December 2004.

HAT-TRICK: Kevin Wilson scored a treble as Town beat The Potters 5-1 at Portman Road in May 1985.

John Wark celebrates one of his two goals as the Blues beat Stoke 5-0 at Portman Road in 1983John Wark celebrates one of his two goals as the Blues beat Stoke 5-0 at Portman Road in 1983

FIVE-GOAL THRILLER: John Wark scored twice as the Blues put five past Stoke at Portman Road in September 1983 as they remained unbeaten in the league at the start of the 1983-84 campaign.

Sergei Baltacha is congratulated by team-mates after scoring on his Ipswich debut against Stoke at Portman Road in January 1989Sergei Baltacha is congratulated by team-mates after scoring on his Ipswich debut against Stoke at Portman Road in January 1989

BALTACHA DEBUT GOAL: In 1989, Sergei Baltacha scored on his Town debut in the Blues 5-1 win over Stoke City at Portman Road with Soviet international joining the club from Dynamo Kiev that week.

