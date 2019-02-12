Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Ipswich Town 1-1 Stoke City: Keane salvages a dramatic point for Blues in stoppage time

PUBLISHED: 16:56 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:10 16 February 2019

Will Keane wheels away after scoring a late equaliser for Ipswich Town in the 1-1 draw against Stoke City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will Keane wheels away after scoring a late equaliser for Ipswich Town in the 1-1 draw against Stoke City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Will Keane rescued a point for Ipswich Town with a dramatic late equaliser at home to Stoke.

Will Keane heads the ball in a late equaliser for Ipswich Town in the 1-1 draw against Stoke City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMWill Keane heads the ball in a late equaliser for Ipswich Town in the 1-1 draw against Stoke City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

It looked as though a head in hands moment was going to cost the Blues as a lack of communication at the back between Bartosz Bialkowski and defender Jonas Knudsen resulted in the Dane nodding the ball beyond his goalkeeper and presented James McClean with an open goal to lash into.

It looked as if it wasn’t going to be Ipswich’s day once again but Keane rose highest in stoppage time to nod home a late equaliser as he superbly met Alan Judge’s corner.

Results elsewhere mean the gap to safety is cut to nine points, with only 13 games now remaining.

Lambert made just one change to his side following Wednesday night’s draw with Derby, as goalscorer Jon Nolan came into the side in place of Flynn Downes after the youngster left that game with illness.

Jon Nolan battles to get away from Danny Batth. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMJon Nolan battles to get away from Danny Batth. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Luke Chambers and James Collins remained sidelined with foot and hamstring issues, while Cole Skuse was fit enough to return to the bench after missing the games with the Rams with a virus.

Bialkowski retained the captaincy and was called into action early as he used his finger tips to turn Tom Ince’s cross, which looked to be heading into the net, round for a corner.

The Ipswich full-backs had their work cut-out against a Stoke side who looked to get the ball wide at every opportunity, with Myles Kenlock in particular having his hands full with Ince down the Stoke right.

But the home full-backs were having joy at the other end too as James Bree got in behind the Stoke backline before having his cross hacked away. Chalobah then shot straight at Jack Butland before Alan Judge flashed an effort wide as the Blues showed intent.

Town manager Paul Lambert reacts after seeing his side conceded a sloppy goal late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTown manager Paul Lambert reacts after seeing his side conceded a sloppy goal late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Sam Vokes then headed a clipped cross over the top after getting free of Matthew Pennington before neither the Welshman and international team-mate Joe Allen could connect with a low cross through the penalty area.

Stoke were in the ascendancy in what had been an even opening 45 minutes, before the Potters took the lead in calamitous circumstances.

A long ball, headed down by Vokes, led to confusion in the Ipswich penalty as Pennington shielded the ball from the oncoming James McClean. Bialkowski came off his line towards the defender and Knudsen, whose tame header bounced beyond his on-rushing goalkeeper and presented McClean with the easiest finish as the groans rang out inside of Portman Road.

Despite the nature of the goal the hosts were cheered off at the break and were on the front foot at the start of the second period, with a 25-yard free-kick from Judge rattling the Stoke crossbar early in the second period.

Bartosz Bialkowski makes a save early on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMBartosz Bialkowski makes a save early on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Peter Etebo then fired over for the visitors, before Lambert introduced the pace of Kayden Jackson in a bid to test the Stoke defence.

Gwion Edwards also returned from the bench, in place of Nolan, and carved out a chance down the right as he beat his man and crossed for fellow substitute Jackson to fire over.

There was to be late drama though as Keane superbly headed home to rescue a point.

Ipswich Town: Bialkowski; Bree, Pennington, Knudsen, Kenlock; Chalobah, Bishop, Nolan (Edwards 80), Judge; Keane, Quaner (Jackson 62) 

Town manager Paul Lambert looks on during the Ipswich Town v Stoke City match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTown manager Paul Lambert looks on during the Ipswich Town v Stoke City match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Subs: Gerken, Nsiala, Skuse, Dozzell, Dawkins, Edwards, Jackson 

Stoke City: Butland, Edwards, Martins Indi, Batth, Clucas; Woods (Adam 80), Allen, Etebo, Ince (Shawcross 89), McClean (Afobe 76), Vokes. 

Subs: Federici, Bauer, Williams, Showcross, Adam, Afobe, Bojan 

Attendance: 15,924 (1,138)

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Plans set to be approved for £3 million youth and arts centre in Woodbridge

An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

‘We fought to the very end. So glad we came away with something’ - Town fans react to draw with Stoke City

Town fans react to draw with Stoke City at Portman Road Picture: @PETECARR14

‘No more than we deserved’ – Lambert on Keane’s late leveller against Stoke

Town manager Paul Lambert looks on during the Ipswich Town v Stoke City match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Player ratings: Judge the star man again after a goal Knudsen and Bialkowski will want to forget

Bartosz Bialkowski makes a save early on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘I think it’s a good point’ – U’s boss McGreal after 1-1 draw at Macclesfield

U's boss John McGreal and Macclesfield manager Sol Campbell. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists