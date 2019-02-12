Opinion

Player ratings: Judge the star man again after a goal Knudsen and Bialkowski will want to forget

Andy Warren hands out his player ratings following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City this afternoon.

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

Made one good early save to turn Tom Ince’s early cross away from the net but has to hold his hands up when it comes to his part in Stoke’s opening goal. Knudsen’s header was poor but the goalkeeper did not need to charge off his line to greet a ball that dropped on the penalty spot. 5

James Bree

The young full-back’s best game in an Ipswich shirt. He looks up to speed now and was an attacking threat as well as performing well defensively. Likes to get forward and probed on a few occasions – exactly what full-backs need to do in this diamond system. 7

Matthew Pennington

Another good display. Stepped in front of Vokes to intercept what would have been a certain goal and was a magnet for balls in the air for much of the game. Had a good battle with Vokes throughout. Was on the scene of the mix-up between Bialkowski and Knudsen but did all he could as he looked to clear space for his team-mates to clear. 7

Jonas Knudsen

One big moment characterised the Dane’s display but, aside from the Stoke goal, he played well. Was caught in two minds when looking to head clear as Bialkowski came charging out but chose the wrong option and his header was incredibly tame. You could hear the grounds from all four sides of Portman Road. Responded well but this will be a game he wants to forget. 5

Myles Kenlock

Was more of an attacking threat than he has been in recent weeks, including one good passage of play when he knocked the ball past his man and charged down the left. The diamond system, and Nolan’s propensity to tuck inside, leaves him exposed and he had his hands full with Tom Ince throughout. He did ok. 5

Trevoh Chalobah

In the wars early but battled on and put in another good display in the middle of midfield. He’s made big strides during the course of his loan and showed his improvements in this game, keeping the ball well and spreading play with a good passing range. Was a little loose towards the end as he tired. 7

Teddy Bishop

This was the first time the midfielder has started consecutive midweek and Saturday games since the 2014/15 season, but it didn’t show. After such extensive injury trouble you might have expected the 22-year-old to be lacking in energy but he was full of running and threatened with a succession of driving runs towards goal. 8

Jon Nolan

Restored to the starting XI following Wednesday night’s goal against Derby and, while he wasn’t able to make such an impact on this game, it was a decent performance. He used the ball well and had more forward momentum than he has in many games this season. 6

Alan Judge

Once again the man who made Ipswich tick. He’s always available, always driven and looking to make things happen. Rattled the bar with a free-kick and delivered the corner which led to the equaliser. An excellent display. Ipswich need to tie him down for next season as soon as possible. 8

Will Keane

Had a quiet afternoon in which he battled away throughout, feeding off scraps and doing his best to bring others into play with neat touches. But big moments need big players and he produced the goods with a towering stoppage time header to rescue a point. 6

Collin Quaner

The German is much more effective when he has a fellow striker to work but this wasn’t his day. In the hour he played before being replaced he was full of energy, led the high press but never looked like finding the net. 5

Kayden Jackson (for Quaner, 62)

Came on and looked to use his pace to spring free whenever possible. Had one effort fly over after meeting an Edwards cross. 5

Gwion Edwards (for Nolan, 80)

Back on the pitch for the first time since the FA Cup loss at Accrington in January and made a difference. His touch had deserted him prior to picking up his injury but he was a threat today with one or two good, jinking runs. 6