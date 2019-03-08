Matchday Live: Blues open home season with mouth-watering Sunderland clash in front of big Portman Road crowd

James Norwood will make his home debut against Sunderland today. Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

Ipswich Town open their home season with a clash with League One title favourites Sunderland this afternoon. (Kick-off 3pm)

More than 20,000 supporters are expected at Portman Road for this afternoon's game, as the Blues' open their home season against the Black Cats.

Town go into this one on the back of last weekend's 1-0 victory at Burton, while Sunderland drew their first game of the season against Oxford at the Stadium of Light.

"I can imagine what the buzz will be like if we can beat Sunderland. It doesn't take long, if you string a few wins together, to build confidence and a sense of 'We can't be beaten'," midfielder Cole Skuse said.

"But we're a big scalp with a big target on our backs for all the other teams in this division. People can't wait to shoot at us and knock us down.

"We're going to be getting more than 20,000 people through the gate on Saturday for our first home game at this level and that's a bit of a marker. We need to make sure they are all coming back for the next one as well.

"I know Sunderland are also big in this league. Our week building up to a game is built around working on our own game and looking at that of our opponents.

"Our mindset at the minute is to do everything within our control to win each game. We understand how big Sunderland are and they've had a year longer in this league, so their players have a bit more experience of what it's like.