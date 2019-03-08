E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Matchday Live: Blues open home season with mouth-watering Sunderland clash in front of big Portman Road crowd

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 August 2019

James Norwood will make his home debut against Sunderland today. Picture: PAGEPIX

James Norwood will make his home debut against Sunderland today. Picture: PAGEPIX

Archant

Ipswich Town open their home season with a clash with League One title favourites Sunderland this afternoon. (Kick-off 3pm)

More than 20,000 supporters are expected at Portman Road for this afternoon's game, as the Blues' open their home season against the Black Cats.

Town go into this one on the back of last weekend's 1-0 victory at Burton, while Sunderland drew their first game of the season against Oxford at the Stadium of Light.

"I can imagine what the buzz will be like if we can beat Sunderland. It doesn't take long, if you string a few wins together, to build confidence and a sense of 'We can't be beaten'," midfielder Cole Skuse said.

"But we're a big scalp with a big target on our backs for all the other teams in this division. People can't wait to shoot at us and knock us down.

"We're going to be getting more than 20,000 people through the gate on Saturday for our first home game at this level and that's a bit of a marker. We need to make sure they are all coming back for the next one as well.

"I know Sunderland are also big in this league. Our week building up to a game is built around working on our own game and looking at that of our opponents.

"Our mindset at the minute is to do everything within our control to win each game. We understand how big Sunderland are and they've had a year longer in this league, so their players have a bit more experience of what it's like.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge to remain OPEN – for now...

A yellow weather warning for wind by the Met Office could prompt the closure of the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A14 closed after serious accident at Woolpit

Part of the A14 is closed this morning after a serious accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Inquest hears man, 39, struggled with mental health after serious assault

The inquest opened at Suffolk Coroners Court, based at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: SU ANDERSON

Unique six-storey home in Thorpeness could be yours for £1m

2 West Bar in Thorpeness is on the market with Bedfords and Savills Picture: Peter Lambert/Niche

Theatre in the Forest brings out the adventurous fun to be found in Shakespeare

Red Rose Chain brings the feel of a 1960s seaside postcard to Shakespeare's classic romance Romeo and Juliet as this year's Theatre in the Forest production at Jimmy's Farm Photo: Bill Jackson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists