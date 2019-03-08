Opinion

Player ratings: Downes and Keane impress but it's another tough day at the office for Ipswich

Skipper Luke Chambers puts an arm around Flynn Downes at the final whistle. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s defeat by Swansea City.

The Town players on their lap of appreciation after the Swansea game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM The Town players on their lap of appreciation after the Swansea game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Dean Gerken

Rightly survived penalty appeals when Byers was booked for diving as the Swansea man leapt over the goalkeeper's legs. Made a couple of decent saves and looked comfortable under high balls during the opening period. Flapped at one in the opening seconds of the second half but managed to recover at the second attempt. Made a good save to deny James. Went up for a last-minute corner… no joy, sadly. 6

Cameron Carter-Vickers blocks the path of Collin Quaner. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Cameron Carter-Vickers blocks the path of Collin Quaner. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

James Bree

In from the start after entering the loss at Preston at the break and, on the whole, defended well. Cleared up after team-mates on a couple of occasions and put in a few dangerous crosses, before finding things a little tougher after the break when faced with the lightening quick James. 5

Luke Chambers

Had a couple of moments where he needed to make late lunges to cut out danger and cleared a couple inside the box. Ipswich's captain looks like he needs a rest this summer, mentally and physically after a hard year on and off the field. 5

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Toto Nsiala

Was very fortunate to see an early error go unpunished as he carelessly allowed the ball to bounce under his foot, letting James through on goal to dink wide. Headed a Judge corner over the top to end the first half. Did well to stab the ball away in a dangerous area in the build-up to the Swansea goal but couldn't stop Routledge following up and finding the net. 5

Callum Elder

Perhaps surprising to see the Australian back in the side for the first time since January, having had surgery on a hernia during that time. He defended well for much of the game despite being offered little protection due to Judge's marauding style. Some neat touches but perhaps not the attacking threat offered by Kenlock of late. Didn't react quickly enough to stop Routledge scoring. 5

George Byers goes down in the penalty area after contact with Dean Gerken, with the referee booking the Swansea player after he argued for a penalty. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM George Byers goes down in the penalty area after contact with Dean Gerken, with the referee booking the Swansea player after he argued for a penalty. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Trevoh Chalobah

Showed great intensity in the opening minutes as he tore around the pitch but was unable to keep it up throughout the game. Was unable to keep possession in the middle of midfield in the lead-up to the Swansea goal. 5

Flynn Downes

Struggled at Preston on Friday but was much better today. Had more aggression off the ball and was able to get into forward areas more often when on it. Did well to slip Quaner away before then moving to the base of the midfield three following Chalobah's departure. A good display. 7

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Andre Dozzell

Full of ideas, looking to bring others into play with quick passes into feet or space. He doesn't always find team-mates on the same page and, on this occasion, was often loose in his passing as balls went astray before he was replaced. 4

Gwion Edwards

In and out of the game as he and Judge swapped sides throughout the course of the contest. He's at his best when he's able to pick up possession and run at his man, but he wasn't able to do that enough today. Looked to have picked up an injury in the final minutes. 5

Trevoh Chalobah and Jay Fulton battle for the ball in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Trevoh Chalobah and Jay Fulton battle for the ball in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Alan Judge

Considering he has played so little football in the two-and-a-half years prior to his Ipswich, it's been impressive how much he has managed since. He's not having the same influence as he has of late but still showed signs to suggest he can be a dominant force next season. Brought others into play and had one long-range shot wide of the post late on. Will have better days than this. 5

Will Keane

This was the striker's first start since suffering a hamstring injury at Wigan, with the Hull loanee instantly offering the Blues a better outlet in attack. Holds it up, moves it and brings others into play. Hit the post at the end of the opening period. Will be a real asset if Ipswich can keep him… and he can stay fit. 7

Collin Quaner (for Dozzell, 66)

His first real contribution saw him charge towards goal and force a decent save from Nordfeldt, before threatening again later but being flagged offside. 6

Kayden Jackson (for Keane, 66)

On in tandem with Quaner and looked to threaten, mainly down the right flank. Looks a better player with a partner up top. 5

Teddy Bishop (for Chalobah 79)

A couple of nice turns and drives towards goal during his 10 minutes on the field. 6