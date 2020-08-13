E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town’s Spurs pre-season visit confirmed with fans able to stream the action in HD

PUBLISHED: 17:14 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 13 August 2020

Ipswich Town are set to play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a pre-season game. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town’s pre-season visit to Tottenham Hotspur has been confirmed for Saturday, August 22.

News of the potential game was revealed earlier this week when the fixture was posted in error at the Tottenham end, but both clubs have now confirmed the game.

The match at Spurs’ new home will kick-off at 3pm but will be played behind-closed-doors due to ongoing the coronavirus pandemic.

Town fans will have the option to stream the game live, though, with the Premier League club offering individual passes to watch the game for £10 as part of their N17 service. The broadcast is in high definition - full details here.

The Blues will begin their pre-season schedule with a double-header at Colchester on Tuesday night, made up of two 75-minute games, ahead of next weekend’s visit to the Premier League side.

Paul Lambert’s men had been due to kick-off their summer friendlies tomorrow, against unnamed opposition, but that match his suffered a late postponement due to circumstances beyond the Blues control.

A further two friendlies are likely, with a home game against a Premier League side understood to be on the agenda.

