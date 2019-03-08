Matchday Live: Town begin EFL Trophy journey with clash against Tottenham's Under 21s

Emyr Huws will play for Ipswich Town against Tottenham's Under 21s tonight. Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

Ipswich Town are in EFL Trophy action tonight as they take on Tottenham's Under 21s at Portman Road - kick-ff 7.45pm.

The competition - now sponsored by Leasing.com - is much-maligned in many quarters. There has been a #bteamboycott movement since Premier League clubs were allowed to enter academy sides, crowds are often very low in the group stages, while several managers have voiced their anger at the restrictions placed on them regarding selections.

Progress through a four-team group then win four knockout games and you play in a final at Wembley though.

"I'm actually looking forward to it," said coach Matt Gill. "It's an opportunity for some of the lads coming back from injury, who will add loads of value to the squad, to get some minutes.

"It's also an opportunity to play some academy boys and give them the experience of being in a senior environment.

"This sort of game is far better for players than a regular Under-23s game on a Monday afternoon."