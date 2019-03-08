Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 victory over young Tottenham

Ipswich Town beat Tottenham's Under 21s in the EFL Trophy last night. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Rating scale: 10 - world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Will Norris

Was beaten after just eight minutes as Armando Shashoua slid the ball through him from inside the box with a shot which, it must be said, lacked power. Made a comfortable save from Shilow Tracey before flying out to try and deal with the situation following Emyr Huws' horribly under-hit back pass. Fortunately Rodel Richards fired wide after skipping round the Town goalkeeper. 6

Janoi Donacien

Started this game in a slightly unfamiliar right wing-back role and got forward well early on and delivered a sumptuous cross which Jordan Roberts could only head over the bar. Doesn't always look comfortable in the final third but supplied the ball to Dobra to allow the youngster to assist both Roberts goals. Had a few moments where Spurs got free down his side - but that's the risk when playing wing backs. Ended the game as an orthodox right-back. 7

Luke Woolfenden

Once again showed just how comfortable he is on the ball. Got wide and forward early on to try and help out his attackers but dropped back a little as the game went on, Had some good moments as he tracked runners and won the ball back. 7

James Wilson

Not an eye-catching performance, but it didn't really have to be. Solid throughout, winning headers and playing the ball on the floor. He's proven a useful asset since being picked up on the eve of the season. 6

Myles Kenlock

The full-back tucked inside to play as the left-sided centre back in a back three and, as he did in pre-season, looked comfortable in the role. He's good on the ball and that helps, as he pushes out wide and forward when in possession. Finished the game at left back which is where he will surely return when League One matters resume in 10 days. 6

Gwion Edwards

Started the game at left wing-back and, aside from a couple of moments when the ball got slipped in behind him, was comfortable. Had a shot blocked then fired over before the break, while his excellent skidded cross was turned over the bar by Jordan Roberts. 6

Emyr Huws

This was the Welshman's first competitive 90 minutes since April 2017 and it will be most welcome, as he looks to get himself up to speed after so long out. Was neat and tidy and always on top of his young opponents in the middle of the park and stepped things up after the break, showing real tenacity. Had one vicious free-kick which just missed the target. Got away with loose pass which Richards lashed over just before the break, having previously not tracked his runner for the Tottenham opener. 7

Jon Nolan

The midfielder returned as a substitute on Saturday but, like Huws, played 90 minutes last night. He looked comfortable throughout and kept the ball moving without threatening in the final third too often. He's a real asset to the first-team. 7

Idris El Mizouni

Was neat and tidy in all he did from the No.10 position behind the two Ipswich strikers. Used the ball well, moved well and looked to bring others into the game. Had a good header saved and bent a shot just wide in the second half. A good display. 7

Armando Dobra

The young Albanian international is always exciting to watch, playing up top with Jordan Roberts on this occasion. He's always moving and always wants the ball and, more often than not, tries to do something positive with it. He had a good effort blocked then stung the palms of Whiteman in the first half before superbly serving up Roberts' leveller after the break. He then produced the striker's second, excellently taking the ball on his chest and burning round his man despite having his shirt tugged, before pulling back for his team-mate. His efforts deserved a goal, which he was denied again late on as Whiteman made a good low save. If you want to be critical he is guilty on occasion of losing discipline in a positional sense, but his first-team involvement this season has been hugely positive. He's fun to watch and you can't ask for much more, surely. 8

Jordan Roberts

Had the beating of the Tottenham defence all night in a physical sense, without always making the most of his advantage, but led the line well. He was guilty of missing chances prior to scoring the equaliser, which he simply couldn't miss, as he headed over early then turned Edwards' cross over the top. His second again came from Dobra's assist as he fired home from 10 yards, before his night ended seconds later as he was replaced by Tyreece Simpson. 7

Tyreece Simpson (for Roberts 68)

The 17-year-old, on for his professional debut, tested Alfie Whiteman in the Tottenham goal with an excellent effort from range. 6