E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Matchday Live: Blues looking to reach 10 games unbeaten and break club-record for clean sheets as Tranmere visit

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 September 2019

Ipswich Town take on Tranmere Rovers this weekend. Picture: PAGEPIX

Ipswich Town take on Tranmere Rovers this weekend. Picture: PAGEPIX

Archant

Ipswich Town take on Tranmere Rovers at Portman Road this afternoon. (Kick-off 3pm).

The Blues are two points clear at the top of League One after remaining unbeaten during the first nine games of the league campaign, with the only loss coming away at Luton in the Carabao Cup.

They will be looking to reach double figures this afternoon and also secure a sixth-successive clean sheet, which would break a club record.

The game sees James Norwood come up against the side he fired to back-to-back promotions in the last two seasons, creating a lifetime of memories while a Tranmere player.

"It will be another tough game for us on Saturday," Paul Lambert told the club website.

"James will obviously be up against his old club and he was a major part of their team last year.

"I went to watch him on a Friday night for Tranmere last season and came away thinking we need to try and sign him. It only took one take."

You can follow the game live with us right here.

Most Read

Suffolk pub shuts down months after reopening

The Long Melford Swan has shut down just months after reopening. Atalian Servest were spotted clearing out the pub on Thursday. Photo: Archant / insidesuffolk.com

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

Suffolk pub shuts down months after reopening

The Long Melford Swan has shut down just months after reopening. Atalian Servest were spotted clearing out the pub on Thursday. Photo: Archant / insidesuffolk.com

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Gusty winds delay work on Suffolk stately home – with more autumnal weather ahead

Work on the rotunda at Ickworth has been delayed because of gusty winds. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST/ROBERT MORRIS

‘Justice has been done’ – Charity box thieves jailed after smash and grab raids

Jamie Darby (left) and Paul Batterbee (right) were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, each receiving a sentence of 27 months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Case dropped against four men who ‘base jumped’ from 1,000ft Mendlesham mast

Four men who base jumped from the Mendlesham Mast have escaped prosecution Picture: ARCHANT

Don Topley: What a few weeks for Essex... and Swardeston!

Essex's Simon Harmer celebrates with the trophy after the Specsavers County Championship, Division One match at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Photo: PA

Waste firm Biffa fined over waste for China found at Felixstowe

The waste was found at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: HUTCHISON PORTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists