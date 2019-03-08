Matchday Live: Blues looking to reach 10 games unbeaten and break club-record for clean sheets as Tranmere visit

Ipswich Town take on Tranmere Rovers this weekend. Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

Ipswich Town take on Tranmere Rovers at Portman Road this afternoon. (Kick-off 3pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues are two points clear at the top of League One after remaining unbeaten during the first nine games of the league campaign, with the only loss coming away at Luton in the Carabao Cup.

They will be looking to reach double figures this afternoon and also secure a sixth-successive clean sheet, which would break a club record.

The game sees James Norwood come up against the side he fired to back-to-back promotions in the last two seasons, creating a lifetime of memories while a Tranmere player.

"It will be another tough game for us on Saturday," Paul Lambert told the club website.

"James will obviously be up against his old club and he was a major part of their team last year.

"I went to watch him on a Friday night for Tranmere last season and came away thinking we need to try and sign him. It only took one take."

You can follow the game live with us right here.