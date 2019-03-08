Opinion

Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere Rovers

Ipswich Town beat Tranmere Rovers 4-1 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Rating scale: 10 - world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

The big goalkeeper will have been disappointed to fall short of breaking the club's consecutive clean sheet record, with the effort that did ultimately beat him a scruffy one. The Czech stopper will look back and think he could have done a lot better with Caprice's pull-back, which he pushed onto Payne's foot as the ball squirmed away from him. We've been warned on a few occasions this season that Holy's booming distribution may just end up creating goals for the Blues, and so it proved. His ball out to Vincent-Young allowed the full-back to dance inside and net the fourth. Had a few regulation saves to make from shots directed straight at him. 6

Kane Vincent-Young

Another game, another goal. Like so many of his team-mates, the first half was a quiet one for Vincent-Young before he burst into life in the second. He had the ball dropped in behind him on a few occasions while playing as a wing back but was in control defensively. In the final third he was confident and direct, as proven by his excellent goal as he cut inside to finish on his left foot after unleashing a dazzling step-over. 8

Luke Chambers

The skipper was celebrating his 34th birthday and had a solid start to this game but won't want to see the Tranmere goal again. He attempted to bring the ball down on the right touchline but only served to turn it into the path of Payne, with a sweeping move to the Tranmere right resulting in the striker tapping home. he recovered well, though and made some good clearances as Tranmere's threat lingered. 6

James Wilson

Another solid performance from the one-cap Welsh international, who was again calm and composed throughout. He does the simple things well, especially when it comes to getting his head on balls which come into the box. 7

Luke Garbutt

The left wing-back's free-kick opener was as sweet a strike as Portman Road had seen in years and looked as if it was going to set Ipswich on the way to a comfortable win, before Payne's leveller. His effort at the start of the second period was not so sweet, but he hit it well enough from 35 years to force Davies to spill for Jackson to finish. Neat and tidy throughout the contest on the left flank, but his biggest impact undoubtedly came from set-pieces, where he raises the game for Town. 7

Cole Skuse

Started in the centre of a back three and stayed there for the first 30 minutes of the game, spraying the ball around nicely between Chambers and Wilson and also looking to get the ball into midfield. Was switched to the middle of the pitch before half-time and his move to a more advanced role gave Ipswich a higher platform from which to play. 7

Flynn Downes

Like the rest of the team the youngster was quiet in the first half as Ipswich operated deep, but was on the end of perhaps the best move of the half as he fired over Alan Judge's pull-back. He came alive in the second and was able to break through midfield on a few occasions as the game became stretched. Had the ball in the net but his effort was ruled out for offside. 6

Jon Nolan

Was not at his best in the first half as his usual slick passing game struggled to get going, but was involved in more advanced positions in the second. He chased after the lightning-quick Jackson as he stormed clear of the Tranmere defence and headed home excellently from the rebound to make it 3-1. He will have better games than this and figures to be a major player for Lambert now he's fit again. 6

Alan Judge

Given the chance to impress in his favoured No.10 position this afternoon but will have been frustrated by the lack of openings he and the team were able to create during the first-half. Became more involved after the break as play was stretched and played a sublime pass for Jackson, which led to Nolan's third goal. He had a shot of his own saved after twisting into space to shoot. One has to go in at some point. 6

Kayden Jackson

Very quiet in the first half as the Blues struggled to get anything going in the final third, but changed the game in the second period as the team played to his strengths. His goal, just two minutes into the second half, required composure as he put the ball through bodies on the line and he was disappointed not to have added a second for himself, as the ball looped up for Nolan to head home after his shot was blocked after charging through the Tranmere defence. When he's played into channels with smart balls and given room to stretch opposition defences, he is a very dangerous player indeed. 8

James Norwood

He certainly wouldn't have celebrated it, but oh what the striker would have given for a goal against his former team this afternoon. The 29-year-old had a quiet afternoon as the big Tranmere defence made things hard for him, while two late chances - a dinked one-on-one and an excellent header from deep - were saved by former team-mate Davies. 5

Danny Rowe (for Judge, 74)

Back after missing the last three with an ear infection and looked like he could make something happen during his limited time on the ball. 5

Emyr Huws (for Norwood, 87)

Another appearance after another full week of training. Having the luxury of being able to manage the Welshman's return is a real plus for the Blues. n/a

