'They're back in the reckoning again' - Lambert could call on Garbutt, Georgiou and Huws

Emyr Huws, Anthony Georgiou and Luke Garbutt will all be involved this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Luke Garbutt, Anthony Georgiou and Emyr Huws are back in Paul Lambert's thoughts as he ponders his starting line-up for tomorrow's clash with Tranmere Rovers.

Luke Garbutt pictured duringTown U23s game against Charlton Picture: ROSS HALLS Luke Garbutt pictured duringTown U23s game against Charlton Picture: ROSS HALLS

Both Garbutt and Huws started in the 1-0 victory at MK Dons on September 17 but then dropped to the bench for the success at Gillingham a few days later, while Georgiou is still waiting for his first start for the club.

"Luke (Garbutt) got 90 minutes at the MK Dons, I had a feeling that on adrenalin alone he'd get through it," Lambert said of his Everton loanee, who had missed more than a month with a knee issue.

"And that was why I left him out against Gillingham because he and Emyr (Huws), I had a feeling that [they would need a break], and that's why I changed it. But I knew they'd come into the reckoning again for Saturday."

Huws made his first league start in the best part of two years at MK Dons and again appeared from the bench at Gillingham. His return from a long-term knee injury is being managed carefully but he's training full every day.

"Emyr I'm delighted for because it's been a horrendous time for him - stop, start, stop, start for nearly a two-year period," Lambert said.

"For the mind it's not great and for him it's not great, but the way he played at MK Dons was great.

"He did another half hour on Saturday and I was delighted when he came on again. It's just about building him up every time as well."

Like Garbutt, Georgiou played for the Under 23s against Charlton on Monday night and he too could be set to be involved.

Lambert said: "Anthony I think is a big talent, that was just to give him a run-out, he's been part of the first team and will continue to do that for us this weekend."

Toto Nsiala is yet to make a competitive appearance this season due to a hamstring injury suffered on the Blues' German tour but is working his way back to fitness in the Under 23s, featuring against Charlton on Monday night

"He's done well. He's been out for just short of two months. He obviously did the injury in Germany," Lambert said.

"He's got some game-time under his belt and I thought last night he did fine for us. He's doing alright.

"Toto's still doing the rehab side of it and getting games under his belt, but his time will come and once he gets the chance he's got to show us what he can do."