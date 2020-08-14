E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Town announce West Ham friendly as first Hammers clash is cancelled due to positive virus test

PUBLISHED: 11:56 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 14 August 2020

Ipswich Town hosted West Ham in a pre-season friendly in 2018. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town will host West Ham in a pre-season friendly at Portman Road on August 25.

The Blues have announced plans for the behind-closed-doors game this morning, with the match kicking off at 2pm.

It’s likely to be the only home friendly of the summer, as Paul Lambert’s side prepare for the start of the League One season on September 12. The Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy kick-off the previous week.

Town are looking into whether they are able to stream the clash with the Hammers, though scheduled maintenance to the iFollow platform means this will not be possible.

Prior to the game with West Ham, Ipswich will have played a double-header game at Colchester (August 18) and will have visited Tottenham (August 22) as part of their pre-season schedule.

It’s understood one further friendly against a local EFL club is planned for August 29.

Ipswich had hoped to be in action this weekend, with a visit to West Ham planned to play their Under 23s at the Hammers’ Little Heath training ground scheduled in for Saturday. However, a positive coronavirus test at West Ham means this will not be happening.

“We can confirm that a member of our backroom staff within the academy has tested positive for Covid-19,” West Ham said in a statement issued to The Sun.

“The individual, whose identity will remain private due to medical confidentiality, is asymptomatic and currently self-isolating in line with guidance.”

Town will instead play an in-house game at Playford Road.

