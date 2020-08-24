E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

How to watch Ipswich Town’s pre-season friendly with West Ham United

PUBLISHED: 16:55 24 August 2020

Ipswich Town hosted West Ham in a pre-season friendly in 2018. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town hosted West Ham in a pre-season friendly in 2018. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are playing West Ham United in a pre-season friendly tomorrow. Here’s how you can watch it.

The Blues have so far won twice at Colchester and lost at Tottenham during pre-season, with their first and only home game coming this afternoon against the Hammers.

You may also want to watch:

The game is being played behind-closed-doors at Portman Road but supporters are able to stream the game live at a cost of £10.

Town are streaming the game using five camera angles with the voice of BBC Suffolk’s Brenner Woolley on commentary, with coverage starting at 1.50pm.

You can sign up to stream the game here.

The game is being shown live on TV in: Sweden, Norway, Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Bosnia, Brazil, Israel, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Honduras. So it is not able to be streamed if you live in these countries.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘He’s certainly got a chance’ - Lambert on Drinan’s future at Town

Aaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘He’s certainly got a chance’ - Lambert on Drinan’s future at Town

Aaron Drinan started during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man jailed for holding mother and child at knifepoint in supermarket car park

Neil Diaz, of Colchester, who has been jailed for holding a woman and her baby at knifepoint in the car park of an Asda supermarket. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘Disgusting’: Carer’s anger over Pontins room that ‘wasn’t cleaned’

Bonnie Moore (inset) has hit out at her

How to watch Ipswich Town’s pre-season friendly with West Ham United

Ipswich Town hosted West Ham in a pre-season friendly in 2018. Picture: PA

Pop-up antique shop to open in Southwold

The former Adnams off-licence in Southwold, located on Pinkney's Lane, will become a pop-up antique shop this weekend Picture: No6 Southwold / Jenny Cook

Van and two cyclists collide on busy Ipswich road

A van and two cyclists have been involved in a collision in Westerfield Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS