How to watch Ipswich Town’s pre-season friendly with West Ham United

Ipswich Town hosted West Ham in a pre-season friendly in 2018. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are playing West Ham United in a pre-season friendly tomorrow. Here’s how you can watch it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues have so far won twice at Colchester and lost at Tottenham during pre-season, with their first and only home game coming this afternoon against the Hammers.

You may also want to watch:

The game is being played behind-closed-doors at Portman Road but supporters are able to stream the game live at a cost of £10.

Town are streaming the game using five camera angles with the voice of BBC Suffolk’s Brenner Woolley on commentary, with coverage starting at 1.50pm.

You can sign up to stream the game here.

The game is being shown live on TV in: Sweden, Norway, Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Bosnia, Brazil, Israel, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Honduras. So it is not able to be streamed if you live in these countries.