Matchday Live: Blues return to Portman Road for first time since March in West Ham clash
PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 25 August 2020
Archant
Ipswich Town are in pre-season friendly action against West Ham United this afternoon - kick-off 2pm.
The Blues have so far won twice at Colchester and lost at Tottenham during pre-season, with their first and only home game coming this afternoon against the Hammers.
The game is being played behind-closed-doors at Portman Road but supporters are able to stream the game live at a cost of £10.
Town are streaming the game using five camera angles with the voice of BBC Suffolk’s Brenner Woolley on commentary, with coverage starting at 1.50pm.
You can sign up to stream the game here.
