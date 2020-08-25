Player reports: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-1 pre-season loss to West Ham

West Ham keeper Darren Randolph gathers. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town lost 4-1 at home to West Ham United this afternoon. ANDY WARREN looks at how the Blues players performed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teddy Bishop on the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Teddy Bishop on the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tomas Holy

Flapped at an early corner and then nearly clattered Grady Diangana as he was slow off of his line to meet a bouncing ball, before pulling away and being fortunate to see the ball run out of play. His first save of the afternoon was a good one as he anticipated Seb Haller’s low shot to his right and got down to stop the ball from finding the net as he clung onto the shot. The West Ham striker should really have scored, though. Won’t be happy to have lost his clean sheet just before the break but started the second period with a save as his shoulder diverted Andriy Yarmolenko’s shot onto the post. He then conceded three goals in four minutes, with the Czech goalkeeper likely to be especially unhappy with the third as he allowed a cross to sail over his head.

Janoi Donacien

Was given 90 minutes in this game, with Kane Vincent-Young absent, and had a mixed afternoon. He gave his man, Diangana, space to get to the byline to cross for the first goal, even if the ball looked like it could possibly have drifted out, and would have liked to have been tighter. That was a theme for the afternoon, really. He also played a part in Ipswich’s goal, getting the ball into the feet of Idris El Mizouni.

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during the West Ham game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during the West Ham game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers

This was certainly a mixed afternoon for the Ipswich skipper. The good saw him make an excellent tackle to rob Yarmolenko inside the box and again stop Haller in the second half, while the bad saw him look a little flat footed at times against quick West Ham attackers and see a ball drift over his head for a chance which Haller should really have taken. The really bad saw him turn into trouble and easily lose possession while looking to play out from the back, which cost the Blues goal number four. He will not be happy with that at all.

Toto Nsiala

The better of the two Town central defenders this afternoon. He handled the ball well enough and made a couple of good clearances, though he was also caught on a couple of occasions, as he was at Spurs. Took a painful low blow from an Anderson shot before the break but started the second half with a well-timed crunching tackle which left team-mate Andre Dozzell shaking his ankle and opponent Alese ultimately needing to be replaced.

Aaron Drinan pictured during the West Ham game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Aaron Drinan pictured during the West Ham game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stephen Ward

The experienced left back had a decent time on the field, doing his best to get up and down when possible and link with Freddie Sears. He’s calm on and off the ball, in all three thirds, but maybe gave Diangana too much space to cross for Haller’s second. Had one effort on goal, heading into the hands of Randolph.

Andre Dozzell

This was a good display from the youngster, who was deployed in the deeper of the three midfield roles and took up positions where he could move the ball around the field and open up gaps with his expert passing, One superb ball saw him clip masterfully through for Aaron Drinan, but the striker couldn’t take advantage. This is a position he clearly enjoys. Survived penalty appeals when it looked like he could potentially have handled inside the box.

Aaron Drinan pictured during the West Ham game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Aaron Drinan pictured during the West Ham game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Flynn Downes

Having played deeper during the two previous games, pushed up a little in this one and had joy on and off the ball. He and Dozzell know each other’s game intimately, and it showed, while the pair also worked well with Teddy Bishop. Stung the palms of Randolph with a good shot from 25 yards and broke up play well throughout – a very good display.

Teddy Bishop

Another positive display from the midfield dynamo, who is really pushing his case during pre-season. Made a clever run into box but opted for a low cross when maybe he could have shot, before he charged through on an Ipswich break but chose to shoot when he had options left and right. He kept playing until his withdrawal.

Sebastien Haller with a first half effort that was saved by Tomas Holy. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Sebastien Haller with a first half effort that was saved by Tomas Holy. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Gwion Edwards

A decent 40 minutes of football for the winger, who started on the right side, picked up possession in some great positions and was able to run at the West Ham defence. He didn’t carry the same goal threat as he did during the first two pre-season games, when he played on the left flank, but did still look dangerous. Came off before the break with a knock.

Freddie Sears

Started wide on the left and had some decent moments as he linked up with Ward, while playing against the club where he started his career. Had an early shot blocked at the start of the second half before a good finish as he rammed the ball into the bottom corner to complete a flowing Town move.

Flynn Downes shoots. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flynn Downes shoots. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Aaron Drinan

This was the Irishman’s first senior appearance at Portman Road, since joining in January 2018 and he started well. Had a shot blocked inside 30 seconds then attacked near post to poke an effort towards the target. Was slipped away by Edwards for another chance, which saw him shoot tamely at Darren Randolph and also couldn’t make the most of Dozzell’s superb through ball. Huffed and puffed in the second period with little sight of goal.

Idris El Mizouni (Edwards, 39)

The young midfielder will have wanted to have played more during this pre-season but, once again, showed promising signs when he did get on the field. His touches are neat and he’s responsible in possession, as shown by the nicely popped ball to Emyr Huws for Sears’ goal.

Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Alan Judge (for Bishop, 59)

Got the final 30 minutes of this game and had some bright moments despite limited time on the field. The best was a great ball which created a chance for Nolan in the final minutes.

Jon Nolan (for Dozzell, 59)

Came on when the entire Ipswich midfield was changed and saw a fair amount of the ball without being able to drive Ipswich forward. Forced a late save from Randolph as he connected with a ball from Judge. Looks to have work to do if he is to push to be a competitive starter.

Alan Judge pictured during the pre match warm up. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Alan Judge pictured during the pre match warm up. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Emyr Huws (for Downes, 59)

The Welshman missed the loss at Spurs but returned for this one, with the highlight of his game undoubtedly being his great run and measured pass which provided Sears goal. He jinked past two men, drew another towards and then played a great ball for his forward.

David Cornell (for Holy, 73)

On once the scoring had finished and kept a clean sheet, with the majority of his good work seeing him make two well-timed dashes off his line, the second which he cleared with his head.

Idris El Mizouni pictured during the pre-match warm up. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Idris El Mizouni pictured during the pre-match warm up. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tommy Smith (for Ward, 73)

This will be a good experience for the teenage youngster, after he came off the bench to play against some top players. He had some decent moments, too.

Corrie Ndaba (for Chambers, 73)

The young Irish defender has been a bright spot in pre-season and, while only playing 17 minutes, was again able to show his ability on the ball and how well he fits the system Paul Lambert is trying to implement.

The teams warm up in an empty stadium ahead of the Ipswich v West Ham game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com The teams warm up in an empty stadium ahead of the Ipswich v West Ham game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ben Folami (for Sears, 83)

On for the final few minutes and did well to get a good shot off which was saved by Darren Randolph.