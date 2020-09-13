Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 opening-day victory over Wigan

Ipswich Town opened their League One season with a 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

The Czech stopper was given the nod for the league opener and had little to do in the first half, though he would have been grateful to see two Emeka Obi headers miss the target as the defender escaped markers. Was rooted to spot as Joe Garner hit the bar with an excellent overhead kick and had a couple of nervy moments under high balls as crosses came into the box after the break. 6

Luke Chambers

At right-back once again and found himself marking two men on a number of occasions during the first-half, which brought about mixed results as he battled Viv Solomon-Otobor on the wing. Was beaten all ends up by Tom Pearce as the Wigan left-back bundled past him but will be grateful to Jon Nolan for getting him out of trouble with an excellent tackle. In an attacking sense he couldn’t get enough on his header as he met a Stephen Ward cross and started the move which led to Bishop hitting the post with an excellent pass. He gained more control in the second period in what was a solid enough performance. 6

Toto Nsiala

Anyone who watched Joe Garner play for Ipswich Town will know just how tough a job Nsiala had in this game as he looked to shackle a mischievous striker who has mastered the dark arts. That’s how it proved, with Nsiala just about coming through this one with a clean sheet intact. He had some difficult moments and some lapses in concentration, both with and without the balls, which need clearing up if he’s to keep a place long-term, but had others of aerial dominance. 6

James Wilson

Into the side after Luke Woolfenden’s training ground injury and lined up alongside Nsiala. Both of the Ipswich centre-backs found Garner a little tough to handle but they just about kept him quiet. Wilson put in a really good block to deny a vicious Lee Evans strike prior to the interval. Got forward to side-foot Dozzell’s cross wide and maybe should have done better. Played well after the break in particular and was the better of the Town centre-backs. 7

Stephen Ward

A league debut for the veteran defender who looked calm and composed throughout. Covered the left flank well, taking a quick free-kick which set up Bishop’s opening goal before putting a handful of good balls into the box. Was involved throughout and never looked unduly worried – he’s seen it all before. It’s clear he’s going to prove an excellent addition to the Ipswich Town squad. 8

Andre Dozzell

This was Dozzell’s 50th Ipswich appearance and, including the final two games of last season, the first time he’s ever started five consecutive games for Ipswich. Expect that run to continue, too, after another good display at the base of the Ipswich midfield. We know about his range of passing, which was again on display, but we’re beginning to see how he can help dictate the tempo of games, too. His team-mates all look for him and, when he does get the ball, his ability to make himself space to pass with just a single touch is impressive. 7

Jon Nolan

This was an excellent display from the former Shrewsbury man, who has been the midfielder to benefit from the absence of Flynn Downes. He was superb in possession, barely giving the ball away, and contributed in all three thirds as he attacked and defended well. His driving run opened up the Wigan defence for Bishop to hit the post and he also played the ball to free Judge to cross for Gwion Edwards’ second. He also put in a superb tackle to halt Pearce after he’d beaten Chambers. More of this is required. 8

Teddy Bishop

This will have meant a lot to the academy product who, nearly six years after his first Ipswich goal, finally scored his second as he gave the Blues the lead with a well-timed run and solid header into the back of the net. He could have had another, too, only for his curling shot to be tipped onto the post by Wigan keeper Jamie Jones. Away from the chances his play was good, with neat touches opening space for himself to drive forward. Another good display. 7

Alan Judge

The Irishman was busy throughout this game but his efforts didn’t always pay off as he went through quiet spells. He had some good moments, though, notably the back-heel which sent Freddie Sears away and the cross for Gwion Edwards’ second goal. He didn’t always help out Chambers at right back as he drifted inside and could maybe have hit the target with a near-post header at the start of the second period. A decent display, though. 6

Freddie Sears

The former Colchester man put in the cross for Bishop’s goal, as it was deflected up to the midfielder, and posed a threat inside the first half and so nearly raced clearly of Kal Naismith only to have the ball taken away from him at the last moment. Had a shot saved by Jones, following an excellent link-up with Alan Judge, and put two tame free-kicks over the top before being replaced. 6

Aaron Drinan

A league debut for the young Irishman who had a good half on the field before being replaced at the break. In terms of chances, he flashed a header across goal from a corner before heading off the top of the bar a few seconds later, but it was his play with his back to goal which impressed. He popped off a nice ball for Bishop to hit the post and generally ran the channels superbly, holding onto the ball and bringing others into the game. 7

James Norwood (for Drinan, 46)

The striker, who is still well short of match fitness, was on at the break in place of Drinan and, while not offering the same level of control or back-to-goal work as the Irishman, did put himself about. His biggest contribution was to drag back Judge’s cross into the path of Gwion Edwards for the Welshman to finish. 6

Gwion Edwards (for Sears, 72)

The perfect substitute contribution from the winger has he both threatened down the right and helped offer Chambers a little more support. He hustled and bustled, finishing well for his goal and so nearly adding his second when he had a good curling shot pushed away by Jones. 7

Emyr Huws (for Bishop, 76)

Came into the middle of midfield to help close things up in the final stages and did his job well without sparkling. He’s got a fight on his hands to earn a starting spot, given the three ahead of him are playing so well, but to have a player of his quality in reserve is a real positive. 6