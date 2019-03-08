Poll

Ipswich Town v Wycombe in doubt due to international call-ups... but should the Blues opt to postpone or just play?

Alan Judge is likely to be called up by the Republic of Ireland. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town's scheduled clash with Wycombe Wanderers on October 12 is likely to be postponed.

The Blues' game with Rochdale at the start of this month was moved back to November 5 due to international call-ups, with the same likely to happen for the visit of Wanderers.

Anthony Georgiou and Armando Dobra have already been called up to the Cyprus and Albania Under 19 squads respectively, while Alan Judge is expected to be in the Republic of Ireland party for Euro 2020 qualifiers in Georgia and Switzerland.

On top of that, Andre Dozzell is likely to be with England's Under 20s, while Flynn Downes could also be involved, and Idris El Mizouni is set to be with Tunisia at either full or Under 23 level.

Young goalkeeper Adam Przybek could also be away with the Welsh Under 21 side.

The Blues are entitled to request a postponement if they are without three qualifying players due to international duty, with the criteria taking into account full internationals as well as young players who have played significant roles for their clubs in the weeks leading up to their international call-ups.

The November international window sees Ipswich travel to Oxford, with that game also likely to be postponed.

TWENTY'S PLENTY

Town's 0-0 draw with Doncaster, which came immediately after the September break due to the Rochdale postponement, was the 20th game in a row that the Blues have failed to win off the back of an international break.

A 2-0 home win against Millwall in September 2014 was the last time it happened. Since then there have been 10 draws and 10 defeats.