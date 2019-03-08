E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Wycombe game rescheduled for November after international postponement

PUBLISHED: 13:17 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 02 October 2019

Alan Judge at Cambridge United Picture Pagepix

Alan Judge at Cambridge United Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town's postponed clash with Wycombe Wanderers has been rescheduled for November 26.

The two sides were due to meet at Portman Road on October 12, but the game has been postponed due to international call-ups.

The game will now be played on Tuesday, November 26, meaning Paul Lambert's side will have back-to-back home games after the Blues take on Blackpool on November 23.

You may also want to watch:

The game will kick-off at 7.45pm.

MORE: To play or not to play, that is the question - Should Lambert trust his weakened squad or postpone Wycombe clash?

Ipswich requested the postponement after Anthony Georgiou, Alan Judge and Armando Dobra all received call-ups for their respective countries for the October round of international fixtures. There is also the prospect of Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes and Idris El Mizouni being called up.

The visit to Oxford United, scheduled for November 16, could also potentially be postponed.

Ipswich previously postponed the visit to Rochdale, originally scheduled for the start of September, for the same reasons. That game will now be played on November 5.

Most Read

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Slimming World and Weight Watchers friendly meals on offer at new ‘healthier’ takeaway

The team at Simply Spuds Picture: Simply Spuds

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Most Read

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Slimming World and Weight Watchers friendly meals on offer at new ‘healthier’ takeaway

The team at Simply Spuds Picture: Simply Spuds

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘They’re two big players for us who will hopefully contribute this season’ - Lambert gives update on Sears and Bishop

Teddy Bishop and Freddie Sears are battling their way back from knee injuries. Picture: ROSS HALLS/FREDDIE SEARS

Wycombe game rescheduled for November after international postponement

Alan Judge at Cambridge United Picture Pagepix

Nino Severino: New project will help young athletes move into business world

Young gymnast Ellie Conforth wil be supported by SportSkills4Business. Picture: KAREN CONFORTH

Motorist arrested on suspicion of drug-driving

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after Lowestoft Police stopped a vehicle on the A146 at Worlingham. Picture: Lowestoft Police Facebook
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists