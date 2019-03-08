Wycombe game rescheduled for November after international postponement

Ipswich Town's postponed clash with Wycombe Wanderers has been rescheduled for November 26.

The two sides were due to meet at Portman Road on October 12, but the game has been postponed due to international call-ups.

The game will now be played on Tuesday, November 26, meaning Paul Lambert's side will have back-to-back home games after the Blues take on Blackpool on November 23.

The game will kick-off at 7.45pm.

Ipswich requested the postponement after Anthony Georgiou, Alan Judge and Armando Dobra all received call-ups for their respective countries for the October round of international fixtures. There is also the prospect of Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes and Idris El Mizouni being called up.

The visit to Oxford United, scheduled for November 16, could also potentially be postponed.

Ipswich previously postponed the visit to Rochdale, originally scheduled for the start of September, for the same reasons. That game will now be played on November 5.