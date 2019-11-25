E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: It's first vs second under the Portman Road lights as Town look to make a statement

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 November 2019

Ipswich Town take on Wycombe Wanderers this evening.

Ipswich Town are in League One action this evening against Wycombe Wanderers.

Wycombe top the table and are currently five points clear of Ipswich in second, although Paul Lambert's men hold two games in hand.

Captain Luke Chambers said: "It is another game, but where we both are in the table adds to it. They are flying high and doing really well, they are becoming the team everyone is looking at now, but it's an opportunity to pick up three points and still have two games in hand.

"We're still in a good position. Yeah, we probably didn't get the result we were after at the weekend (2-2 home draw with Blackpool), but this is another great game for us to get out teeth into."

You can follow the game live with us right here.

