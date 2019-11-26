Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their dramatic, controversy-filled 0-0 draw with Wycombe

Luke Garbutt crosses. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy makes a crucial save from a Joe Jacobson penalty. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Tomas Holy makes a crucial save from a Joe Jacobson penalty. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

Got away with an early slip as he drilled a ball into Paul Smyth, who was adjudged to have handled. His first save of the evening saw him block Adebayo Akinfenwa's low effort with his feet and, in truth, he had little else to do before the final couple of minutes. It was then he became the hero as he produced a stunning penalty stop to keep out Joe Jacobson before letting out a roar towards a jumping North Stand. 8

Town manager Paul Lambert throws the ball to Janoi Donacien ahead of a Town throw in as he tries to keep the play going. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert throws the ball to Janoi Donacien ahead of a Town throw in as he tries to keep the play going. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien

A fifth-successive start, this time as a wing-back, and he got forward well early to cause concern for the Wycombe backline. Comfortable in the defence and looking increasingly comfortable on the ball in advanced positions. He was perhaps lucky to avoid a red card following a first half yellow and a flying foul in the second during the move when led to the penalty. 7

Luke Woolfenden

A different experience for the ultra-calm defender tonight as he faced Akinfenwa. Chambers took the brunt of the heavy lifting but the youngster coped well enough when he did clash with the big striker. Got up on overlap well on a couple of occasions as he looked to contribute in the final third. 6

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers

Dealt with the early threat of Akinfenwa well, nipping in to clear a couple of good balls but was out-foxed by the big striker on 25 minutes as the Wycombe man won a ball in the air before forcing a save from Tomas Holy. Got up well to reach Luke Garbutt's corner but couldn't quite angle his header inside the far post. It looked as though the skipper had given his side the lead with an excellent header, only for the referee's perplexing decision seeing the goal chalked off. He continued to defend excellently before he gave away a second penalty in as many games but was bailed out by Holy's brilliance. Replays showed the foul came outside the box. 7

James Wilson

Restored to the side and, after a few early misplaced passes, the defender was once again his calm and composed self. His job was to try and mop up the mess once Chambers and Akinfenwa had come together, which he did well. Sacrificed as Ipswich sent on forwards towards the end. 6

James Norwood disagreeing with referee Alan Young after he had disallowed Luke Chambers first half goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood disagreeing with referee Alan Young after he had disallowed Luke Chambers first half goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Garbutt

Back in a wing-back role which suits him well, getting up and down the left flank. Had one free-kick blocked away while putting in a succession of dangerous balls, including the one headed in by Chambers for the controversially disallowed goal. His influence lessened after the break. 6

Cole Skuse

Making his 250th Ipswich Town league start and calm and composed throughout. He was comfortable in possession, kept the ball excellently and more often than not found a team-mate. He did his job well. 7

Town appeal for a penalty. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town appeal for a penalty. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Emyr Huws

This was just the third league start of the Welshman's season and he looked up to speed from the off. It's coming slowly, but this was more like the box-to-box midfielder we had become so fond of before his nasty knee injury. He tailed off, though, with the Ipswich midfield lacking energy in the second half as they missed the legs of Flynn Downes. Didn't quite last the 90. 6

Jon Nolan

Had an early penalty shout for handball turned away before being booked himself for a late tackle on former Ipswich Town man Matt Bloomfield. Was the more advanced of the central midfield three and, while he got about the pitch well, he wasn't able to link with his forwards often enough. 6

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Kayden Jackson

Looked lively early on after being paired with partner in crime James Norwood once again. Crossed well for Norwood's early header, which he couldn't angle towards goal and was then in the thick of the action as Chambers saw his goal disallowed. Was he offside? Did he touch it? If he did, was it with his hand? All questions which had no answer in the immediate aftermath of a controversial incident. He continued to run in the second half but couldn't unlock the door. 5

James Norwood

Showed how important his energy is to this side from the off as he charged around the pitch alongside Jackson, making a string of good lay-offs and clever runs. Had the first real chance of the evening but couldn't reach Jackson's cross before being booked for his protests following Chambers' disallowed goal. That seemed to blunt his game as he lacked the same intensity after the break. 5

Luke Chambers celebrates but his goal was disallowed. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Chambers celebrates but his goal was disallowed. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Gwion Edwards (for Wilson, 82)

On to try and make something happen and, while he had a couple of decent runs forward, he also made a couple of poor decisions when defending. n/a

Danny Rowe (for Huws, 82)

A couple of good runs down the left, one which produced a corner, but couldn't be the one to provide a spark. n/a

Emyr Huws holds off Curtis Thompson. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Emyr Huws holds off Curtis Thompson. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Will Keane (for Norwood, 88)

Given the final minutes and had a couple of moments where he was nearly able to shape and shoot from the edge of the box but was crowded out. n/a