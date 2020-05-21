Lambert’s future, how to end the season and a five point plan for success – watch our Ipswich Town Open House chat
PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 21 May 2020
Stephen Waller
We held our first virtual Open House chat earlier today, looking at Ipswich Town - and it proved to be an interesting and lively debate!
As well as looking at how the current League One season should be resolved, we discussed Paul Lambert’s future, when next season may start and if fans would be happy to return, and attempted to come up with a five point plan to restore Town to the days of the last glory era, 20 years ago next week, when they won promotion to the Premier League.
The chat was hosted by Sports Editor Mark Heath, Town writer Andy Warren and EADT/Star editor Brad Jones, and featured fans from as far afield as Norway and the USA, as well as plenty from closer to home.
We also looked at where this season went wrong for the Blues, and what Town can do to put that right for the next campaign - whenever that may be!
