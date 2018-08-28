Matchday Live: Blues bid to secure back-to-back home wins as Bruce’s Wednesday come to Town

Ipswich Town take on Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Ipswich Town take on Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Paul Lambert’s men beat Rotherham 1-0 in their last home game but have lost their last two, on the road at Blackburn and Aston Villa.

The Blues start the day seven points adrift from safety but Lambert hopes there is still enough time to climb to safery in the last 17 games of the season.

“We’ll have to see, we’ll have to wait and see and hopefully it does,” he said. “Whatever league this club’s in, then we’ll certainly rebuild it and make it better.

“The dressing room’s been brilliant, really good guys, we’re really fortunate to have that group the way they are with each other, I think they’re a really close-knit group, which is important because you need that at these moments, or at any moment to be fair, in a season you need the dressing room to be really strong.

“We’ve got a really good dressing room. The spirit is unbelievable, I’ve got to say that. Training is upbeat, there’s seriousness there when they go and do it. There’s laughter as well with it, which I think is important, but when it comes to working then they get right into it.”