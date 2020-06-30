Poll

‘This is the most concerned I’ve ever been for the future’ - Results of our fan polls on the state of Town

Ipswich Town fans are concerned for the future with Paul Lambert at the helm, according to our polls Archant

In the wake of Ipswich Town’s dismal 2019/20 season, we ran a series of polls asking fans who and what was to blame. After almost 2,500 votes, here are the results...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Should Paul Lambert remain as Ipswich boss?

No messing about, the big question was up first.

The Blues’ boss has rightly absorbed the brunt of the criticism for Town’s season sliding away to mediocrity, leading many to call for his head.

The voters in our poll agreed with that sentiment, with 61% saying that he should be handed his marching orders.

Of course, it’s highly unlikely he’ll be going anywhere, having been handed a new long-term deal at the start of 2020.

Results: Yes 39%, No 61%

Paul Lambert's not going anywhere, despite the poor season Picture: STEVE WALLER Paul Lambert's not going anywhere, despite the poor season Picture: STEVE WALLER

Assuming he stays, what does Lambert need to focus most on?

The crux of the matter, given the head man isn’t likely to be heading off any time soon.

It was tight for top spot here, with a consistent style of play/formation (43%) just edging out playing a settled team (35%) by a matter of some 150 votes.

Improving the squad was third on 19%, followed by reducing the size of the squad on 3%.

Making better use of substitutes, something Lambert was often criticised for last season, attracted just 16 votes - clearly more important matters to address first!

Results: Consistent style of play/formation 43%, Settled team 35%, Improving the squad 19%, Reducing the size of the squad 3%, Better use of subs 0%

Fans says rotation of players was the main reason for Town's slide down the table last season Picture: PAGEPIX Fans says rotation of players was the main reason for Town's slide down the table last season Picture: PAGEPIX

What was the biggest reason for Town’s slide down the table?

Town’s collapse was staggering, with multiple reasons for it.

Top of the pile, according to our voters, was Lambert’s much-maligned rotation of players with 47% of the vote - and to be fair to the Scotsman, he’s acknowledged himself that’s something he would change.

Next, on 26%, was the rather depressing summation that Town’s players just aren’t good enough – though you’d hope they’d be up to the task of at least reaching the play-offs in the third tier of English football – with 16% of voters saying that not sticking to a formation was the main culprit.

Postponing games for international breaks, and thus stunting Town’s momentum, got 6% of the vote, with injuries bottom of the pile on 5%.

Results: Rotation of players 47%, Players not good enough 26%, Not sticking to a formation 18%, Postponing games 6%, Injuries 5%

A quarter of Town fans who responded to our polls hold owner Marcus Evans responsible for the team's failure A quarter of Town fans who responded to our polls hold owner Marcus Evans responsible for the team's failure

Who do you blame most for the failure?

When a team like Town fails in League One, there’s inevitably a lot of blame going around.

Our voters have no qualms with who was most to blame for that dismal 11th-placed finish though - that man Paul Lambert again, with 56% of the vote.

Owner Marcus Evans attracted his fair share of votes too, on 26%.

And the players, who are the ones who failed to perform on the pitch, escaped much of the ire, finishing on 18%.

Results: Lambert 56%, Evans 26%, Players 18%

Fans are more concerned than they've ever been for the future of Town, according to our polls Picture: STEVE WALLER Fans are more concerned than they've ever been for the future of Town, according to our polls Picture: STEVE WALLER

How do you feel about the future of Ipswich Town?

There’s a lot of negativity surrounding Ipswich Town at the moment, and rightly so - the famous old club is at its lowest point in well over 50 years.

And 41% of voters said this is the most concerned they’ve ever been for the future, with another 28% saying they are worried - things don’t look good.

A further 22% of fans said they are on the fence, and things could go either way.

Just 9% - around 180 voters – said they are optimistic that Town will turn things around. Worrying indeed.

Results: Most concerned I’ve ever been 41%, Worried - things don’t look good 28%, On the fence 22%, Optimistic 9%.