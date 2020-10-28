E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Wembley 2000: Watch our superb feature-length documentary celebrating Ipswich Town’s promotion

PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 October 2020

Our Ipswich Town documentary is out this Wednesday.

It’s 20 years since Ipswich Town won a stunning promotion at Wembley, so we’ve come up with something special to celebrate.

We’re proud to bring you a 45-minute film documenting Ipswich Town’s glorious promotion to the Premiership, 20 years on, with the story told by those who made it happen.

In what remains the highlight of a generation’s time supporting the Blues, George Burley’s men finally made it over the hump after three-successive play-off disappointments. The semi-final victory over Bolton will live with those present forever, while the final itself against Barnsley was the culmination of Burley’s five years in charge.

The story is told by those at the forefront, including David Sheepshanks, Burley, Marcus Stewart, David Johnson, Tony Mowbray, Kieron Dyer and James Scowcroft, as well as fan memories.

You can watch through our in-house video player above, or through our Youtube channel below.

Production team: Andy Warren, Nick Mellamphy and Shaun Lawson

