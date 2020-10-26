Wembley 2000: Our feature-length documentary celebrating Town’s promotion - out this Wednesday at 7pm

Our Ipswich Town documentary is out this Wednesday. Archant

It’s 20 years since Ipswich Town won a stunning promotion at Wembley, so we’ve come up with something special to celebrate.

We’re proud to bring you a 45-minute film documenting Ipswich Town’s glorious promotion to the Premiership, 20 years on, with the story told by those who made it happen.

In what remains the highlight of a generation’s time supporting the Blues, George Burley’s men finally made it over the hump after three-successive play-off disappointments. The semi-final victory over Bolton will live with those present forever, while the final itself against Barnsley was the culmination of Burley’s five years in charge.

The story is told by those at the forefront, including David Sheepshanks, Burley, Marcus Stewart, David Johnson, Tony Mowbray, Kieron Dyer and James Scowcroft, as well as fan memories.

Wembley 2000 is released at 7pm on Wednesday, October 28 on our Youtube channel, and you can set a reminder on the video at the top of this article while also watching the trailer below.