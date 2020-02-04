E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

Vote: Holy or Norris - who should start in goal this weekend?

PUBLISHED: 16:43 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 04 February 2020

Ipswich Town goalkeepers Tomas Holy and Will Norris are both vying for a starting spot. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town goalkeepers Tomas Holy and Will Norris are both vying for a starting spot. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says he'll decide this week who the Blues' first-choice goalkeeper going forward will be - but who would you pick?

The story

Wolves loanee Will Norris has consistently been the man between the sticks in Town's league games since the December 21 loss at Portsmouth, but a portion of fans would rather see 6ft 9ins Tomas Holy, the man who started the season as number one, back in that spot.

Those calls have intensified since Norris made an error which gifted Peterborough their second goal in Saturday's 4-1 tonking at Portman Road, with chants for Holy coming from the stands.

The big Czech stopper has only appeared in one game for Town so far in 2020, the 2-1 EFL Trophy defeat at Exeter on January 4th. Should he return for the trip to Sunderland this weekend?

Will Norris pictured during Town's 4-1 defeat against Peterborough United at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLSWill Norris pictured during Town's 4-1 defeat against Peterborough United at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

How they compare

Both men have made 19 appearances for Town so far this season.

Holy has conceded 16 goals in his time between the posts, and has yet to concede more than two in a game.

Norris, in contrast, has conceded 23 goals in his games with the gloves, with the 5-3 defeat at Lincoln coming on his watch.

Tomas Holy hasn't played for Town since January 4. Photo: ROSS HALLSTomas Holy hasn't played for Town since January 4. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Lambert says

"The second goal you just can't legislate for that. It was a big moment in the game. When you make a mistake as a goalkeeper it tends to lead to a goal. He's obviously apologetic. He'll know. He'll be down, that's for sure.

"He's been great for us though and is a good enough character to bounce back. I'm not going to chastise Will Norris or any of the guys because what they've done this season has been brilliant. We're in a really good position. I'm really happy with the guys.

"Okay, we've lost a couple of games, but I'm not going to sit here and chastise anybody because they've been brilliant for me. I'll look at it back, analyse and speak with the guys like I normally do. I'll decide on my team for next week from there."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters remove roof to tackle outbuilding blaze near chip shop

A photo showing the damage caused by the fire in Newmarket. Picture: MATT SADLER

Chinese New Year show cancelled in support of coronavirus fight

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich. Picture: CARL LAMB

Man wanted by police after breaching court order

Cavey has links to the town as well as Mildenhall and West Row Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 petrol station to become more HGV-friendly in major revamp

An application to redevelop the Shell petrol station in Needham Market, off the A14 has been submitted. Pictrue: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s my livelihood’ – Bakery reopens after burglars smash glass in overnight raid

The BMC Cakery in Clapgate Lane was broken into overnight on Friday, February 1. Picture: BMC CAKERY
Drive 24