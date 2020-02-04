Poll

Vote: Holy or Norris - who should start in goal this weekend?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says he'll decide this week who the Blues' first-choice goalkeeper going forward will be - but who would you pick?

The story

Wolves loanee Will Norris has consistently been the man between the sticks in Town's league games since the December 21 loss at Portsmouth, but a portion of fans would rather see 6ft 9ins Tomas Holy, the man who started the season as number one, back in that spot.

Those calls have intensified since Norris made an error which gifted Peterborough their second goal in Saturday's 4-1 tonking at Portman Road, with chants for Holy coming from the stands.

The big Czech stopper has only appeared in one game for Town so far in 2020, the 2-1 EFL Trophy defeat at Exeter on January 4th. Should he return for the trip to Sunderland this weekend?

How they compare

Both men have made 19 appearances for Town so far this season.

Holy has conceded 16 goals in his time between the posts, and has yet to concede more than two in a game.

Norris, in contrast, has conceded 23 goals in his games with the gloves, with the 5-3 defeat at Lincoln coming on his watch.

Lambert says

"The second goal you just can't legislate for that. It was a big moment in the game. When you make a mistake as a goalkeeper it tends to lead to a goal. He's obviously apologetic. He'll know. He'll be down, that's for sure.

"He's been great for us though and is a good enough character to bounce back. I'm not going to chastise Will Norris or any of the guys because what they've done this season has been brilliant. We're in a really good position. I'm really happy with the guys.

"Okay, we've lost a couple of games, but I'm not going to sit here and chastise anybody because they've been brilliant for me. I'll look at it back, analyse and speak with the guys like I normally do. I'll decide on my team for next week from there."