Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

29 January, 2019 - 06:30
Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

PA Archive/PA Images

Ex-Norwich City striker Chris Sutton says Paul Lambert can’t save Ipswich Town from relegation – but he’ll be ‘disappointed’ to see them go down.

Chris Sutton was a big fan of former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Picture: PAChris Sutton was a big fan of former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Picture: PA

In an interview with our sister paper, the Eastern Daily Press, Sutton – now an outspoken pundit – said he’ll miss derby games if and when Town do go down.

The Blues, of course, are seven points off safety with just 17 games left to play in the Championship.

When asked if his old Celtic team-mate Lambert can keep Town up, Sutton said: “He can’t. Would I be disappointed to see them go down? Yeah, I would, but they’re going down, so...

MORE: ‘Ipwich fans are in cloud cuckoo land’ - Sutton on McCarthy departure

“Everybody likes derby games and you look at Ipswich and the great history which they have – but they’ve made a rod for their own back.

“I know Ipswich fans get slightly unhappy with me when I bring them back to the great job that Mick McCarthy did, and I know some of those situations that occurred with McCarthy and the supporters, there was a bit of a standoff and this, that and the other, but I thought he did a fantastic job with the resources.”

MORE: Sutton argues with Town fan live on air

It’s not the first time Sutton has spoken out about the Blues - he famously called Town fans ‘deluded’ after Mick McCarthy left, and went on to have an on-air argument with a supporter early in the Paul Hurst era.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Met Office extend snow warnings until Friday

Dudley enjoying snow in Chantry Park last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Do you have to show up at work or school when it’s snowing? Your rights explained

A snowman in Copford. Picture: Jessica Hill

Man arrested in connection with Daniel Saunders murder investigation

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists