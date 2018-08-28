Video

Norwich bid to gain advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED Archant

Norwich City have gone to extreme lengths in a bid to gain home advantage this season.

The away dressing rooms at Aston Villa (right) and Middlesbrough (left). Picture: ITFC The away dressing rooms at Aston Villa (right) and Middlesbrough (left). Picture: ITFC

The Canaries painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road a ‘deep pink’ during the summer, mirroring a technique used in American prisons which aims to lower aggression and promote empathy.

The attempt to lower testosterone levels of their opponents has led to a record of nine wins, four defeats and two draws in the Canaries’ 15 home games, as well as plenty of dramatic late goals.

But Ipswich, like many teams before them, have a plan to counter that when the two teams meet this Sunday.

What pink dressing room? , Thinking about a sideline in decorating after preparing the dressing rooms for #sufc_official away fixture at #norwichcity @sufc_official #UTB pic.twitter.com/p5fSEb628H — carl hopwood (@HopCarl) January 26, 2019

Paul Lambert has been quick to try and instil a true blue identity throughout the club following his arrival at the end of October, with decorating work at both Portman Road and their Playford Road training base.

That bid for identity extends to away dressing rooms, too, with the Blues regularly putting banners up in the changing areas on their travels and also packing a large rug featuring the club logo for trips around the country.

The same will happen again at Carrow Road, adding a large splash of blue to their pink surroundings in a bid to detract from Norwich’s bizarre bid to attack the players’ senses.

The home dressing room at Portman Road. Picture: ITFC The home dressing room at Portman Road. Picture: ITFC

Recently, Sheffield United opted to plaster the Carrow Road dressing room with white A4 paper, removing as much pink as possible.

The game between the two ultimatelt ended 2-2.

“It wasn’t pink. It was white when we got there. I don’t know if it helped,” Blades boss Chris Wilder said. “I wasn’t tired when I walked in and I don’t think any of our players were when you come to Norwich and it’s second versus fourth.

“I would have been a bit disappointed if our boys started yawning. We did what we had to do. Back to pink for the next opposition. I think my kitmen have another career ahead of them.”

It remains to be seen what impact the pink dressing room has this weekend.