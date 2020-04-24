A dramatic extra-time winner and two red cards... but Ipswich Town sneak through to round two
PUBLISHED: 09:30 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 24 April 2020
Archant
Ipswich Town are through to the second round of the Football Manager Cup despite finishing their tie against Port Vale with just nine men.
The Blues, bossed by Joe Fairs in the virtual tournament, were favourites heading into the game but needed extra-time to squeeze past their League Two opposition.
Emyr Huws and James Norwood scored Ipswich’s goals as regulation ended in a 2-2 draw, before the game headed to extra-time with the Blues down to 10 men following Flynn Downes’ red card.
You may also want to watch:
Substitute Jon Nolan stepped up to slot home a penalty to ultimately win the game before himself being sent off. Ipswich held on, though, to take their place in round two.
MORE: Meet the multiple Champions League winner hoping to lead Ipswich Town to glory
Boss Fairs, a multiple-Champions League winner on the cult computer game, tweeted after the game: “Delighted to have won my 1st round tie in the EFL @FootballManager Cup against @OfficialPVFC. A great game against @hotspudman.
“I was very nervous at 2-2 after Downes had been sent off, but relieved to be in the hat for Round 2! #ITFC.”
A total of 54 EFL teams are entered into the tournament, with the second round draw being made once the first is completed.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.