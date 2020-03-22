Nostalgia

Ipswich Town: FA Cup winners 1978..... That cup run and joy in photos...

Ipswich Town FC: FA Cup winners 1978. Photo: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town won the FA Cup on May 6, 1978 when they beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Wembley final – Roger Osborne the scorer. Here are a few pictorial memories of that wonderful ‘day in May’, and the run to the final.

Town fans at Wembley in May '78..... Photo: ARCHANT Town fans at Wembley in May '78..... Photo: ARCHANT

Saturday, May 6, 1978 is a day that will forever be etched into Ipswich Town fans’ memories.

Even if you weren’t at Wembley that hot sunny afternoon more than 40 years ago... You must have seen it on YouTube!

Town beat Cardiff City, Hartlepool, Bristol Rovers (after a replay), Millwall and West Brom on their way to beating Arsenal 1-0 in the final.

It wasn’t the stiffest FA Cup run for Town, until they reached the semi-finals against West Brom.

Paul Mariner nets as the Blues beat Hartlepool 4-1 in the FA Cup fourth round. Photo: ARCHANT Paul Mariner nets as the Blues beat Hartlepool 4-1 in the FA Cup fourth round. Photo: ARCHANT

And Arsenal were certainly favourites to win the final. However Town came through their third and fourth rounds easily enough, although in the fifth round at Bristol Rovers they were indebtted to Paul Mariner’s late equaliser at a snowy Eastville. Town won the replay easily at home.

The sixth round clash at Millwall was marred by crowd violence as Town thrashed the south London club 6-1!

West Brom, on a neutral ground, Highbury, was always going to be a tough one for Bobby Robson’s men in the semi-final.

But early goals from Brian Talbot and Mick Mills got Town off to a dream start.

Clive Woods nips through the Bristol Rovers defence in the fifth round replay which Town won 3-0 after a 2-2 draw at Bristol. Photo: ARCHANT Clive Woods nips through the Bristol Rovers defence in the fifth round replay which Town won 3-0 after a 2-2 draw at Bristol. Photo: ARCHANT

West Brom pulled one back before John Wark settled things near the end... mass celebrations!

In the League that season, Town were not enjoying a good time, but they made sure they were safe before the final with Arsenal.

And in that final, local lad Roger Osborne wrote himself into the history books – his 77th-minute winner settling the tie as Ipswich won the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

John Wark, right, scores for Town in their 6-1 win at Millwall in the FA Cup quarter-final. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT John Wark, right, scores for Town in their 6-1 win at Millwall in the FA Cup quarter-final. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Town’s run to the final in 1978

3rd Cardiff City (a) 2–0

4th Hartlepool United (h) 4–1

Millwall fans spill on to the pitch at The Den in the quarter-final clash that Ipswich won 6-1. There were ugly scenes for a while. But the game finished. Millwall fans spill on to the pitch at The Den in the quarter-final clash that Ipswich won 6-1. There were ugly scenes for a while. But the game finished.

5th Bristol Rovers (a) 2–2

Bristol Rovers (h) 3–0

6th Millwall (a) 6–1

Semi-final West Bromwich Albion (n) 3–1

Ipswich Town players celebrate Brian Talbot's opener s as they beat West Brom 3-1 in the semi-final at Highbury to reach the final of the FA Cup. Photo: ARCHANT Ipswich Town players celebrate Brian Talbot's opener s as they beat West Brom 3-1 in the semi-final at Highbury to reach the final of the FA Cup. Photo: ARCHANT

Final Arsenal (n) 1-0

Town players and management celebrate reaching Wembley in the Highbury dressing room after defeating West Brom 3-1 in the semi-final. Photo; ARCHANT Town players and management celebrate reaching Wembley in the Highbury dressing room after defeating West Brom 3-1 in the semi-final. Photo; ARCHANT

The teams emerging from the tunnel for the 1978 FA Cup Final. The Town fans were massed at the tunnel end. The teams emerging from the tunnel for the 1978 FA Cup Final. The Town fans were massed at the tunnel end.

Roger Osborne scores Ipswich Town's winner against Arsneal in the FA Cup final against at Wembley. Roger Osborne scores Ipswich Town's winner against Arsneal in the FA Cup final against at Wembley.

David Geddis celebrates after the final at Wembley. Photo: ARCHANT David Geddis celebrates after the final at Wembley. Photo: ARCHANT

John Wark, left and Mick Lambert on the walk around Wembley after the final Photo: ARCHANT John Wark, left and Mick Lambert on the walk around Wembley after the final Photo: ARCHANT

Kevin Beattie waves to the crowd after the final . Photo: ARCHANT Kevin Beattie waves to the crowd after the final . Photo: ARCHANT

The team had a huge reception on the Cornhill, in Ipswich. Here manager Bobby Robson kisses the FA Cup. Photo: ARCHANT The team had a huge reception on the Cornhill, in Ipswich. Here manager Bobby Robson kisses the FA Cup. Photo: ARCHANT

Goal hero Roger Osborne on the Cornhill with the FA Cup Goal hero Roger Osborne on the Cornhill with the FA Cup

