Ipswich Town: FA Cup winners 1978..... That cup run and joy in photos...
Ipswich Town won the FA Cup on May 6, 1978 when they beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Wembley final – Roger Osborne the scorer.
Here are a few pictorial memories of that wonderful ‘day in May’, and the run to the final.
Saturday, May 6, 1978 is a day that will forever be etched into Ipswich Town fans’ memories.
Even if you weren’t at Wembley that hot sunny afternoon more than 40 years ago... You must have seen it on YouTube!
Town beat Cardiff City, Hartlepool, Bristol Rovers (after a replay), Millwall and West Brom on their way to beating Arsenal 1-0 in the final.
It wasn’t the stiffest FA Cup run for Town, until they reached the semi-finals against West Brom.
And Arsenal were certainly favourites to win the final. However Town came through their third and fourth rounds easily enough, although in the fifth round at Bristol Rovers they were indebtted to Paul Mariner’s late equaliser at a snowy Eastville. Town won the replay easily at home.
The sixth round clash at Millwall was marred by crowd violence as Town thrashed the south London club 6-1!
West Brom, on a neutral ground, Highbury, was always going to be a tough one for Bobby Robson’s men in the semi-final.
But early goals from Brian Talbot and Mick Mills got Town off to a dream start.
West Brom pulled one back before John Wark settled things near the end... mass celebrations!
In the League that season, Town were not enjoying a good time, but they made sure they were safe before the final with Arsenal.
And in that final, local lad Roger Osborne wrote himself into the history books – his 77th-minute winner settling the tie as Ipswich won the FA Cup for the first time in their history.
Town’s run to the final in 1978
3rd Cardiff City (a) 2–0
4th Hartlepool United (h) 4–1
5th Bristol Rovers (a) 2–2
Bristol Rovers (h) 3–0
6th Millwall (a) 6–1
Semi-final West Bromwich Albion (n) 3–1
Final Arsenal (n) 1-0