Watch: One of the greatest achievements in football history – Town crowned champions on this day in 1962
The date of April 28 is a significant one in Ipswich Town’s rich history – because it was on this day in 1962, against all the odds, that the Blues were crowned champions of England.
Alf Ramsey’s collection of has-beens and cast-offs had shocked the football world a year earlier when they were promoted to the First Division. They were universally written off as relegation certainties.
But, as the season went by, incredibly Town found themselves in the race for the title, alongside mighty Spurs and Burnley.
Prolific strikers Ray Crawford and Ted Phillips were banging in goals left, right, and centre, supplied by Ramsey’s deep-lying wingers, Jimmy Leadbetter and Roy “Rocky” Stephenson.
It was a revolutionary tactic which flummoxed First Division defences and, four years later, would see England to World cup glory.
On the final Saturday of the season, in front of nearly 29,000 fans, Town knew they must win against visitors Aston Villa.
The first half was frustrating, but in the 72nd minute a diving header from Crawford brought the breakthrough. Four minutes later, Crawford struck again.
Town had done their bit, and a few minutes after the final whistle came the news that Burnley had only drawn.
Ipswich were First Division champions – arguably the greatest-ever achievement in English football.
