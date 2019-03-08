'Hopefully this is now my time' - Rowe determined to make the most of his fresh start at Ipswich

Danny Rowe pictured during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Winger Danny Rowe is determined to make the most of his fresh start at Ipswich Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny Rowe during the Ipswich Town open day at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Danny Rowe during the Ipswich Town open day at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

The 27-year-old, signed from Macclesfield for £100,000 in January 2017, has ended each of the last two campaigns on loan at Lincoln City where, last season, he helped the Imps win the League Two title.

But now he's back at Portman Road and has impressed during pre-season, with a start likely on the opening day at Burton.

"You always weigh up your options over the summer," he said.

MORE: Lambert on the chances of signing Keane, the decision to sell Harrison and his striker search

"I've been sent out on loan twice so it was important for me to think about my next move, career-wise, and where I was going to play.

"The gaffer was saying to me he thought I'd done well and to come back, get my head down and get my chance.

"I've not had the game time, which has been disappointing for me personally, but I can only look forward now. Hopefully this is now my time."

Injuries to Gwion Edwards (groin) and Jack Lankester (back) mean the door is ajar for Rowe, but the forward is only focussed on his own game.

"The boys are a miss to the team, but we have to move on and whoever gets the chance has to go out and take it," he said.

MORE: 'I think it's put to bed... he's totally fine' - Lambert on Judge situation after QPR saga

"Everyone wants to play and do well for the team. I'm no different.

"I always just worry about what I can do to improve myself and get in the team. That's all I've done since I've been back. Hopefully this time I can make my mark."

Rowe has played much of his football at Ipswich on the left wing, played behind the strikers at Lincoln and has spent pre-season playing on the right flank under Lambert.

"Right-wing, in behind, on the left - I don't mind," Rowe said.

MORE: 'I'm not happy with the situation... we can't sit here and say what's happening is right' - Lambert on budget frustrations

"I had success playing behind the striker last season, but playing wide suits me as well. I don't mind where I play as long as I'm playing.

"In my position you've got to provide goals, assists and create chances, so that's what I'll be looking to do."

When asked about Rowe's role in the team heading into the new season, Lambert said: "He's been excellent, really good and he's playing with a lot of confidence right now.

"It's whether I play him in behind the strikers or the other options we have."