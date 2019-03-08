Video

Edwards ready to play at wing-back if called upon by Lambert

Gwion Edwards is ready to play as a wing-back for Ipswich Town if called upon by manager Paul Lambert.

Gwion Edwards scores Ipswich Town's equaliser against Reading last weekend. Photo: Steve Waller Gwion Edwards scores Ipswich Town's equaliser against Reading last weekend. Photo: Steve Waller

Edwards has played almost exclusively on the right wing during his Town career to date, having impressed for Peterborough on the left flank where he was able to cut inside on his right foot to great effect.

But the Welshman, who has scored five goals in his first season with Ipswich, has revealed he also played as a wing-back for Posh and believes he could do so again if needed.

“I can play on the right and don’t mind playing on the right but it’s true that I’ve played on the left most of my career,” Edwards said.

Gwion Edwards speaks to the press ahead of the West Brom visit. Picture: Ross Halls Gwion Edwards speaks to the press ahead of the West Brom visit. Picture: Ross Halls

“All my previous managers seemed to play me there but I’m happy enough on the right. If I’m asked to switch to the left I’ll be happy to do that as well.

“I’m sure the gaffer is aware I can play on either side. But even if you start on the right it doesn’t mean you have to stay there because you are always looking to pick up pockets of space.

“I’ve done well playing on the right and at the end of the day it’s about being in the team and playing.

“The way I look it is that I’m a winger and I’m happy to play on either wing. You’ve got to be open to playing where the manager wants you to play and where he thinks you can be of most value to the team.

“I can play further forward too but I’ve also played wing-back before in my career, at my previous club Peterborough for example.

“If I’m thrown in there, or in midfield or further forward as one of three up front, I don’t mind. I’m ready to do a job in whatever position I play.

“I actually played wing-back at Peterborough for most of the season so if the gaffer wants me to play there I’ll do my best, but it doesn’t matter where I play, or whether I start or come on, I feel ready to go and do a job for the team.”

Edwards has impressed in three substitute appearances since returning from a groin injury, finding the net in last weekend’s loss to Reading, and is hopeful of starting against West Brom today.

“We’ll see what team the gaffer selects,” he said.

“If I’m starting I will be out there giving 100 per cent, but if I come on at half-time or whenever it is I’m also going to be ready to go.”