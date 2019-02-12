Tractor Girls and O’s battle conditions to share points

Town Women players celebrate with goalscoer Paige Wakefield who put the Blues ahead against Leyton Orient Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

National League Division One South East Ipswich Town 1 Leyton Orient 1 Ipswich Town Women’s wait for a first league win of 2019 continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient in terribly wet and windy conditions at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe, on Sunday, writes Kieren Standley

Amy Nash in action as Town Women were held to 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient Picture: ROSS HALLS Amy Nash in action as Town Women were held to 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paige Wakefield had headed Town in front not long into the second-half before Orient’s star forward Sophie Le Marchand ensured the East Londoners returned home with a point.

Toni-Anne Wayne battles for the ball as Town Women's were held to a 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient Picture: ROSS HALLS Toni-Anne Wayne battles for the ball as Town Women's were held to a 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Blues started bright, with Cassie Craddock looking to create some early chances but both Amy Nash and Toni-Anne Wayne were unable to hit the target. As conditions worsened, the game slowed down significantly and neither side were unable to gain a foothold in the game for a large part of the half.

Paige Wakefield heads home to put the Blues ahead against Leyton Orient Picture: ROSS HALLS Paige Wakefield heads home to put the Blues ahead against Leyton Orient Picture: ROSS HALLS

In fact, the only remaining chance of note was for the visitors but Suaila Cardoso-Queni’s tame shot was easily held by Sian Fagg between the Town sticks.

Leyton Orient celebrate their equaliser against Town Women Picture: ROSS HALLS Leyton Orient celebrate their equaliser against Town Women Picture: ROSS HALLS

The second-half saw a significant upturn in performance and it wasn’t long before the Blues had the lead. Wayne’s deep free-kick swerved with the wind, nearly catching out O’s keeper’ Latoya Smith and from Nash’s resulting corner, Wakefield towered high to power home her header from six-yards.

Amanda Crump on the ball during the 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient Picture: ROSS HALLS Amanda Crump on the ball during the 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient Picture: ROSS HALLS

Town began to take control of the game and could have doubled their lead soon after as Amanda Crump found Wayne at the back-post but the Town number nine was denied excellently by Smith.

Ipswich Town Women manager Joe Sheehan Picture: ROSS HALLS Ipswich Town Women manager Joe Sheehan Picture: ROSS HALLS

However, the visitors weren’t out of it and soon began to find a second wind. First, appeals for a penalty were turned down after Lindsey Cooper was alleged to have made contact with Le Marchand in the area but the loose ball was eventually touched behind for a corner. Then Lisa Holmback let fly from distance but her effort was tipped over the bar by Fagg.

The Ipswich resistance was soon broken though as Le Marchand was played through by substitute Lisa Fulgence and the dangerous O’s forward found the bottom corner with a neat finish.

Ipswich nearly re-took the lead instantly as Natasha Thomas cut the ball back for the arriving Town skipper Crump but Smith was alert off her line to smother the ball at her feet. Orient nearly delivered a sucker punch in the final moments but Cardoso-Queni’s low effort was well saved by Fagg down to her left.

The result sees Joe Sheehan’s side remain 8th in the table ahead of next Sunday’s home game against bottom of the league Luton Town.

Town: Fagg (GK), Ball, Cooper (Petley), Cage, Pannifer, Wakefield, Craddock (Flatt), Crump (C), Welton (Thomas), Nash, Wayne. Unused: Clarke.