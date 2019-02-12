Tractor Girls and O’s battle conditions to share points
PUBLISHED: 21:57 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:03 03 March 2019
National League Division One South East
Ipswich Town 1
Leyton Orient 1
Ipswich Town Women’s wait for a first league win of 2019 continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient in terribly wet and windy conditions at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe, on Sunday, writes Kieren Standley
Paige Wakefield had headed Town in front not long into the second-half before Orient’s star forward Sophie Le Marchand ensured the East Londoners returned home with a point.
The Blues started bright, with Cassie Craddock looking to create some early chances but both Amy Nash and Toni-Anne Wayne were unable to hit the target. As conditions worsened, the game slowed down significantly and neither side were unable to gain a foothold in the game for a large part of the half.
In fact, the only remaining chance of note was for the visitors but Suaila Cardoso-Queni’s tame shot was easily held by Sian Fagg between the Town sticks.
The second-half saw a significant upturn in performance and it wasn’t long before the Blues had the lead. Wayne’s deep free-kick swerved with the wind, nearly catching out O’s keeper’ Latoya Smith and from Nash’s resulting corner, Wakefield towered high to power home her header from six-yards.
Town began to take control of the game and could have doubled their lead soon after as Amanda Crump found Wayne at the back-post but the Town number nine was denied excellently by Smith.
However, the visitors weren’t out of it and soon began to find a second wind. First, appeals for a penalty were turned down after Lindsey Cooper was alleged to have made contact with Le Marchand in the area but the loose ball was eventually touched behind for a corner. Then Lisa Holmback let fly from distance but her effort was tipped over the bar by Fagg.
The Ipswich resistance was soon broken though as Le Marchand was played through by substitute Lisa Fulgence and the dangerous O’s forward found the bottom corner with a neat finish.
Ipswich nearly re-took the lead instantly as Natasha Thomas cut the ball back for the arriving Town skipper Crump but Smith was alert off her line to smother the ball at her feet. Orient nearly delivered a sucker punch in the final moments but Cardoso-Queni’s low effort was well saved by Fagg down to her left.
The result sees Joe Sheehan’s side remain 8th in the table ahead of next Sunday’s home game against bottom of the league Luton Town.
Town: Fagg (GK), Ball, Cooper (Petley), Cage, Pannifer, Wakefield, Craddock (Flatt), Crump (C), Welton (Thomas), Nash, Wayne. Unused: Clarke.