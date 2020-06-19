Town Women boss Sheehan targets another FA Cup run

Ipswich Town will be looking to go one step further in the forthcoming season’s Women’s FA Cup.

Amanda Crump with her daughter Lily-Ella before the FA Cup tie against Man City Photo: ROSS HALLS Amanda Crump with her daughter Lily-Ella before the FA Cup tie against Man City Photo: ROSS HALLS

That’s the aim of manager Joe Sheehan, whose side became the first fourth tier team in the competition’s history to reach the last 16, before losing 10-0 away to holders Manchester City in February.

Ipswich, who play in National League Division One South, won six matches to get that far and were the lowest-ranked team remaining before bowing out to a City side packed with full internationals.

Online entries are now open for the 2020-21 season, and Sheehan is targeting a place in the quarter-finals.

He said: “We are very much looking forward to getting back on the grass and starting our new campaign, notably the Women’s FA Cup which contributed vastly to our success last season.

“Our intentions this time last year were to reach the quarter final and we fell one game short, so hopefully we can go one step further this time around and reach the last eight of the competition.

“If the draw can be kind to us then there is no reason why we can’t reach the latter stages of the competition. One thing playing against Manchester City has taught us is what world class looks like and we have now improved the way we do things off the pitch and how we truly assess our level of performance.”

The club’s run in the competition attracted a lot of media attention before coming to an abrupt halt against the holders at the 7,000 capacity Etihad Campus.

Sheehan continued: “The media attention our run generated was incredible, it drew attention to us to those that weren’t aware of the journey that we are on.

“It has helped increased our supporter numbers and has inspired so many young girls to strive to be part of our youth development pathway, with now nearly 200 players registered for our trials from U8-U16.

“We are looking forward to building on the foundations we have laid in our region over the last three years, to leave a legacy for those that want to achieve their dreams and be part of the future at Ipswich Town.”