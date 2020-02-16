Brave Tractor Girls battered by top flight Man City in FA Cup

Maddie Biggs battles for the ball with Steph Houghton Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Women's FA Cup Fifth Round Manchester City 10 Ipswich Town 0 Ipswich Town Women put in a brave attempt against FA Cup holders Manchester City this afternoon, but it wasn't enough to overcome the gulf in class between the two sides.

Sophie Peskett battles for the ball against Lauren Hemp during Town Women's defeat against Man City Photo: ROSS HALLS Sophie Peskett battles for the ball against Lauren Hemp during Town Women's defeat against Man City Photo: ROSS HALLS

Joe Sheehan's team came into the clash having scored 29 goals in the competition and having conceded only two.

But it could not have been a more different game against top flight Man City, who sit four tiers above Ipswich in the women's footballing pyramid.

It was a strong start from Town who went toe to toe with the cup holders in the opening few minutes trying to put pressure on a side full of internationals.

Both sides look determined to score first with 16-year-old Maddie Biggs going up against City and England captain Steph Houghton to try and get a goal.

Natasha Thomas in action during Town Women's defeat against Man City Photo: ROSS HALLS Natasha Thomas in action during Town Women's defeat against Man City Photo: ROSS HALLS

Town also had some great runs from the likes of Anna Grey as the Tractor Girls pressed.

City were first to score, however, with a strong effort from Laura Coombs in the 20th minute.

They looked certain for a second only minutes later, from former Norwich City player Lauren Hemp, only for a stunning save from Town keeper Nikita Runnacles.

City then went on a 10-minute rampage putting two more goals past Town with Pauline Bremer and Jess Park adding to the scoreline.

Town had few chances in the first half but work from their strong defensive line-up kept it at three until half time.

The home side came out strongly in the second half with Bremer doubling her goals for the afternoon.

Georgia Stanway then added her name to the scoresheet moments later as City started to pull away.

Paul Lambert pictured before the game alongside Joe Sheehan and Paige Shorten Photo: ROSS HALLS Paul Lambert pictured before the game alongside Joe Sheehan and Paige Shorten Photo: ROSS HALLS

Bremer made it a hat-trick before Stanway made it seven for the hosts.

Frustration started to show among the Town players at this point with Grey going into the book for a foul on Stanway.

Town had good moments of possession as the half went on but the gulf between the sides continued to show as Park came back with City's eighth and ninth goals, the latter a true power shot from yards out.

This was replicated minutes later by Stanway who claimed herself a hat-trick to make it ten.

The final score then not a true reflection perhaps of how far Town have come in this competition - but a show of the vast gulf between the two leagues the clubs play in.