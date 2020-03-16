Ipswich Town Women postpone all football activity due to coronavirus outbreak

Ipswich Town Women have postponed all footballing activity due to the coronavirus activity.

The Premier League and EFL made the move on Friday, calling off games until at least April 4 to help limit the spread of the disease.

Some non-league games were played as normal over the weekend, as was the women’s County Cup clash against Needham Market at Stowmarket on Sunday.

The Blues won that game 3-1, booking their place in the final, but it remains to be seen when they are next in action.

A club statement reads: “Ipswich Town FC Women have today made the decision to postpone all football activity until further notice amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

“In the mean time we wish the utmost safety to our players, staff and supporters.

“Stay safe and see you soon.”

