E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town women see promotion hopes dashed as impressive season is declared null and void

PUBLISHED: 17:38 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:38 26 March 2020

A special season for Ipswich Town Women has been expunged from the record books. Photo: ROSS HALLS

A special season for Ipswich Town Women has been expunged from the record books. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town Women’s league title and promotion hopes have been dashed after the FA announced the decision to end the current season immediately and declare it null and void.

The Blues’ Division One South East season has been suspended since March 16 due to the coronavirus crisis, with the Blues sitting a point clear at the top of the table at the time of the suspension.

It had been an impressive season for Joe Sheehan’s side which had looked destined for promotion, with their historic run in the FA Cup also seeing them take on giants Manchester City after reaching the fifth round.

But all results will now be expunged, leaving Sheehan and his side ‘gutted’.

“We’re gutted but not surprised to be honest,” the Town boss said.

You may also want to watch:

“We had eight or nine games remaining this season, and other clubs around us had even more than that so the chances of finishing the season were unlikely. It’s disappointing but it’s out of our control.

MORE: Ipswich Town could lose £500k if season is completed behind closed doors

“I can see why they’ve made the decision they have. For us it’s tough because we were on track to achieve what we wanted to do this season and that was to get promoted.

“But no matter the decision they had made I’m sure certain teams would have been unhappy about it. We’ve beaten teams in the league above this season so we know we’re capable of playing at that level, and that does make the outcome disappointing because that’s where we feel we should be.

“Like I say whatever decision they had made some people would have complained so they just had to make a call.”

The men’s season has been halted until at least April 30, with that suspension likely to be lengthened in the coming days.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More than 2,000 more cases of coronavirus in UK

The latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases have been released. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Sizewell C facing delay because of coronavirus – planning submission postponed

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

Self-employed can claim £2,500 monthly grants during vuris pandemic, chancellor announces

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced the new measures to support the self-employed Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE
Drive 24