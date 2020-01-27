Tractor Girls to play all-conquering Manchester City in FA Cup

The Tractor Girls progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup after beating Huddersfield Town 4-1 at the John Smith's Stadium Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town Women will face defending champions Manchester City in the last 16 of the FA Cup, in what will be the biggest game in their history.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

England's Steph Houghton is one of the many stars who play for Manchester City England's Steph Houghton is one of the many stars who play for Manchester City

The Tractor Girls have already become the first fourth tier side to reach the Fifth Round of the famous competition, having upset higher league Huddersfield Town 4-1 at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.

Now they'll travel to all-conquering Manchester City, the side top of the Premier League and packed with stars like Steph Houghton, Jill Scott and Norfolk's Lauren Hemp, for a place in the last eight.

It is an extraordinary draw for Joe Sheehan's side, the lowest-ranked in the competition, and will be a dream come true for their players and staff.

Natasha Thomas celebrates Maddie Biggs' third goal as the Tractor Girls progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup after winning 4-1 at Huddersfield Town Photo: ROSS HALLS Natasha Thomas celebrates Maddie Biggs' third goal as the Tractor Girls progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup after winning 4-1 at Huddersfield Town Photo: ROSS HALLS

Teenager Maddie Biggs fired a hat-trick in the win at Huddersfield, while goal machine Natasha Thomas also notched to take her season tally to 23.

MORE: Brilliant Biggs bags a hat-trick Tractor Girls' historic FA Cup run continues

The Blues have beaten two consecutive higher league foes, having seen off Portsmouth in the round before they thrashed Huddersfield.

The Fifth Round ties will be played on February 16.