E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Sometimes adversity can make you stronger' - Jackson banned for three games as Town opt against appeal

PUBLISHED: 13:36 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 24 February 2020

Kayden Jackson vents his frustration on the tunnel as he leaves the pitch following his red card. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Kayden Jackson vents his frustration on the tunnel as he leaves the pitch following his red card. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town will not appeal the red card shown to Kayden Jackson in Saturday's loss to Oxford, meaning the striker will miss the Blues' next three games.

Kayden Jackson is sent off by referee Scott Oldham. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comKayden Jackson is sent off by referee Scott Oldham. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jackson was dismissed in stoppage time of the home defeat after appearing to aim a kick at U's skipper Rob Dickie after the pair had battled for a ball close to the touchline.

The forward's absence for the games with Blackpool (a), Fleetwood (h) and Portsmouth (h), coupled with James Norwood's groin injury which has ruled him out for at least a month, leaves manager Paul Lambert short of striker options, but the Town boss is hoping his side can battle through adversity.

"I think it's the first red card Kayden's had. He's not that sort of player," Town boss Lambert said.

You may also want to watch:

"The video footage we have doesn't really show the incident clearly and when you appeal, you run the risk of getting an extra game ban.

MORE: Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and 'horrendous' headbutt allegations

"With James missing as well, it does leave us short up top but sometimes adversity can make you stronger and we've got to hope it does.

"It will be an opportunity for someone else and we have Freddie (Sears) and Bish (Teddy Bishop) back now and we know what they are capable of doing."

Rob Dickie points the finger at Kayden Jackson after referee Scott Oldham had shown the Ipswich plyer the red card for stamping on Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comRob Dickie points the finger at Kayden Jackson after referee Scott Oldham had shown the Ipswich plyer the red card for stamping on Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Oxford captain Dickie said: "He's a good player, but he's cost his side - not today, but I take it he's got a three-game ban now.

"You can't stamp on people. I'm not acting or anything, when you get hit or he stamps on you it hurts. I guess you could take it as a compliment."

Most Read

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

North Stander: The one criticial weakness which could end up costing Town this season

Kayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

A12 reopened near Copdock Interchange after serious collision

The A12 by the Copdock Interchange was reopened at 4am today. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

North Stander: The one criticial weakness which could end up costing Town this season

Kayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

A12 reopened near Copdock Interchange after serious collision

The A12 by the Copdock Interchange was reopened at 4am today. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cambridge line cleared after broken down train rescued

The train was stuck at Bury St Edmunds due to an engine problem. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A12 reopened near Copdock Interchange after serious collision

The A12 by the Copdock Interchange was reopened at 4am today. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

People suffer smoke inhalation in town flat fire

The fire service were called to a first floor flat fire in Bruff Road earlier today. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Warning issued over fake £50 Scottish notes

Police have issued a warning about fake £50 Scottish notes that are circulating. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24