'Sometimes adversity can make you stronger' - Jackson banned for three games as Town opt against appeal

Kayden Jackson vents his frustration on the tunnel as he leaves the pitch following his red card. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town will not appeal the red card shown to Kayden Jackson in Saturday's loss to Oxford, meaning the striker will miss the Blues' next three games.

Kayden Jackson is sent off by referee Scott Oldham. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson is sent off by referee Scott Oldham. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jackson was dismissed in stoppage time of the home defeat after appearing to aim a kick at U's skipper Rob Dickie after the pair had battled for a ball close to the touchline.

The forward's absence for the games with Blackpool (a), Fleetwood (h) and Portsmouth (h), coupled with James Norwood's groin injury which has ruled him out for at least a month, leaves manager Paul Lambert short of striker options, but the Town boss is hoping his side can battle through adversity.

"I think it's the first red card Kayden's had. He's not that sort of player," Town boss Lambert said.

"The video footage we have doesn't really show the incident clearly and when you appeal, you run the risk of getting an extra game ban.

"With James missing as well, it does leave us short up top but sometimes adversity can make you stronger and we've got to hope it does.

"It will be an opportunity for someone else and we have Freddie (Sears) and Bish (Teddy Bishop) back now and we know what they are capable of doing."

Rob Dickie points the finger at Kayden Jackson after referee Scott Oldham had shown the Ipswich plyer the red card for stamping on Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Rob Dickie points the finger at Kayden Jackson after referee Scott Oldham had shown the Ipswich plyer the red card for stamping on Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Oxford captain Dickie said: "He's a good player, but he's cost his side - not today, but I take it he's got a three-game ban now.

"You can't stamp on people. I'm not acting or anything, when you get hit or he stamps on you it hurts. I guess you could take it as a compliment."