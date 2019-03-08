Heavy Showers

Ipswich Town fall just short of hitting 12,000 season tickets sales target... and 'Early Bird' deadline will not be extended

PUBLISHED: 15:39 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 07 May 2019

Ipswich Town supporters singing during Sunday's 3-2 home win against Leeds United. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town supporters singing during Sunday's 3-2 home win against Leeds United. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town have announced that they sold 11,748 season tickets before the 'Early Bird' deadline on Monday.

Purchasers, who had already taken advantage of discounts ranging from 7.5% to 12.5%, would have received a further 10% rebate had 12,000 been sold by the cut-off date of May 6.

It's understood the club will not be extending that deadline, as they have done in several years recently.

Average league attendances had been steadily declining at Portman Road over this century – from 25,455 in the first season following Championship relegation to 16,271 in Mick McCarthy's last campaign. That has risen to 17,622 during this relegation season.

The Blues will now go into their first campaign at third-tier level since 1956/57 with around 1,500 more season ticket holders than they started this campaign with.

For context, the Blues sold 13,561 season tickets off the back of finishing sixth in 2014/15.

All supporters buying season tickets this summer will have their prices frozen should Ipswich be promoted to the Championship for the 2020/21 campaign.

You may also want to watch:

Matchday prices have been reduced, with lower tier tickets now priced at £23 throughout the stadium and the majority of upper tier tickets at £27.

Speaking after Sunday's 3-2 home win against Leeds United, Blues boss Paul Lambert said: "There's no way this feels like a relegation club. It's extraordinary the support we've had right he way through since we've arrived. I can't thank them enough.

"The season tickets are doing great I'm led to believe. More season tickets sold for next season than we've had for this season. Hopefully we get more in. That speaks volumes for the support.

"I think people want to come to the stadium now and watch exciting football. They don't want to come and boo and criticise.

"I think they were starting to lose fans here and I can see why. There was no connection.

"The great thing is that the younger generation are coming to watch. There are people who have been here for years and years who are wanting to come back.

"I'm looking forward to a break, but I'm also looking forward to what's going to happen next season. It could be really exciting."

