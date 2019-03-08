Tottenham visit part of complete pre-season schedule for young Ipswich Town sides
PUBLISHED: 14:55 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 05 June 2019
The pre-season schedules for Ipswich Town's Under 23 and Under 18 sides have been confirmed.
Gerard Nash and Chris Hogg's Under 23 team, who won the Professional Development League 2 South title before losing to Birmingham in the play-off's last season, will play a trio of games in the lead-up to their season beginning.
In addition to the previously announced visit to Coggeshall, the young Blues will also visit Sudbury (July 20) before a game at Lowestoft on July 24.
The Under 18s, managed by Adem Atay, will play five matches prior to the start of the new campaign.
Their schedule includes a mixture of games against local sides, with visits to Leiston and Felixstowe & Walton United, as well as a home game against Brighton at Playford Road and a visit to Reading.
The stand-out fixture, though, is a visit to Premier League side Tottenham on Saturday, July 27.
Paul Lambert's first team's pre-season programme is nearly complete, with the only further announcement being full details of a tournament due to be played in Germany on July 14.
Lambert's men will play two games as part of that friendly competition, with a game against Bundesliga side Paderborn planned for July 6.
Once the Blues return from Germany they will take on Colchester, Notts County and then Cambridge prior to the start of their League One season.
Ipswich Town pre-season programme
First team
Paderborn (a) Saturday, July 6 (3pm)
Tournament TBA - July 14
Colchester United (a) - July 19 (7.30pm)
Notts County (a) - July 23 (7pm)
Cambridge United (a) - July 27 (1pm)
U23s
Coggeshall (a) - Saturday, 13 July (3pm)
Sudbury (a) - Saturday, 20 July (2pm)
Lowestoft (a) - Wednesday, 24 July (7.30pm)
U18s
Brighton (h) (Playford Road) - Tuesday, 9 July (2pm)
Reading (a) - Saturday, 13 July (12pm)
Leiston (a) - Saturday, 20 July (3pm)
Felixstowe & Walton United (a) - Tuesday, 23 July (7.45pm)
Tottenham (a) - Saturday, 27 July (11am)