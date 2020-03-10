Video

Watch Ipswich Town starlet Dobra's Maradona-esque solo goal in Under 23s' draw at Cardiff

Armando Dobra in action during Town's 1-0 defeat against Coventry City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town teenager Armando Dobra scored an impressive solo goal as the Blues' U23s drew 1-1 at Cardiff yesterday.

The 18-year-old, who came off the bench for the first-team in Saturday's 1-0 home loss to Coventry, put Ipswich ahead in the first half of Monday's game at the Cardiff City Stadium, before Kieron Evans levelled for the hosts inside the final 10 minutes.

Dobra's goal saw the youngster pick up possession midway inside the Cardiff half, spin past his man before driving towards the box, tricking his way past three Bluebirds defenders and then finding the bottom corner with an expertly-placed shot.

The young Albanian international has played eight times for the first-team since making a goal-scoring debut at Luton in August, having impressed manager Paul Lambert during pre-season.

Discussions regarding a new contract have been ongoing for several months but are yet to reach a conclusion, although the youngster is understood to be keen to commit his future to the club. His current terms expire this summer, but the Blues hold the option to extend that deal for a further 18 months.

He was the subject of deadline day interest from Brighton & Hove Albion in January, with two offers approaching £500,000 rejected by the Blues.

Janoi Donacien and Myles Kenlock were both involved for Ipswich in the Welsh capital, having not made the 18 for Saturday's loss at Portman Road.

Brett McGavin, Tyreece Simpson and Ben Morris, who have all been involved with the first-team during the course of the last week, were also involved.

Ipswich Town U23s: Przybek, Donacien, Kenlock, O'Reilly, Ndaba, McGavin, Morris (c), Hughes (Healy 77), Dobra, Simpson (K Brown 70), Gibbs (Crowe 77). Unused: Bort, Viral.