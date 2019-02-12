Partly Cloudy

Youngster Dobra signs first professional deal with Ipswich Town

PUBLISHED: 16:55 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 27 February 2019

Armando Dobra impressed during Town U23s 4-1 win over Colchester Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Armando Dobra has signed his first professional contract with Ipswich Town.

Armando Dobra has signed his first professional deal with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFCArmando Dobra has signed his first professional deal with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC

The 17-year-old midfielder, who can play in a variety of different roles, has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of next season.

Ipswich hold an option to extend his deal for a further year.

Dobra has impressed for the Under 23s and Under 18s so far this season and has also recently spent time training with Albania’s Under 19s.

He was a stand-out performer in the Under 23s’ 4-1 victory over Colchester on Monday, playing a part in two of the Ipswich goals.

He is the fifth scholar to have signed his first professional deal with Town in the last few months after Kai Brown, Brett McGavin, Idris El Mizouni and Corrie Ndaba all committed their future to Blues.

Jack Lankester and Bailey Clements signed their first professional deals last summer.

