‘There’s a belief from the manager... he’s proved he can do it’ - McGavin backed to push for league place

Brett McGavin pictured during the 3-2 defeat against Portsmouth in the FA Cup Picture: Ross Halls Archant

Assistant manager Stuart Taylor believes midfielder Brett McGavin is capable of holding down a place in Ipswich Town’s League One side following his impressive display in the FA Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brett McGavin takes a freekick. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Brett McGavin takes a freekick. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The 20-year-old operated at the base of midfield in the 3-2 extra-time loss to Portsmouth, growing into the game and showing his range of passing and good positional sense throughout.

He so far has just 45 minutes of league football to his name, against Fleetwood in March, but with Andre Dozzell (suspended), Flynn Downes and Cole Skuse (both knee injuries) out of action, Taylor believes the homegrown youngster could make the step up.

“He’s played in this game against Portsmouth, who are obviously another League One club who should be up there come the end of the season, so he’s shown he’s capable of doing it,” Taylor said.

“The reason why he played in this game is because there’s a belief from the manager and from us all that he can go and do it, so that shouldn’t change the situation because the belief was always there. He’s proved he can go and do it.

Stuart Taylor pictured during the 3-2 defeat against Portsmouth in the FA Cup Picture: Ross Halls Stuart Taylor pictured during the 3-2 defeat against Portsmouth in the FA Cup Picture: Ross Halls

“He’s comfortable on the ball, has good awareness and is the right type. His attitude is great, too.”

You may also want to watch:

McGavin’s display was particularly impressive, given he barely trained in the lead-up to the game as he awaited the results of a coronavirus test.

MORE: ‘Tomas needs to keep his levels up... I have to push him’ - Cornell on battle to be Town No.1

“He practically did nothing all week because he was sent home because he was feeling a bit of a cough, so no chances taken there,” Taylor said.

“He sat in the house and waited for his results to come through (which came back negative) before doing a little bit of training on Friday, so for him to have done that and then played well shows he’s a very good young player.”

McGavin could be involved again on Tuesday evening when the Blues take on Crawley in the Papa John’s Trophy, with Taylor believing McGavin is a good example of the benefit the often-derided competition can do for young players.

“I think he shows the benefits of this tournament because young players like Brett were able to play games in it last year then gets opportunities like this, this season,” he said.

Brett McGavin appeals after Portsmouths controversial winner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Brett McGavin appeals after Portsmouths controversial winner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“People who say playing the kids in this tournament are wrong because, if you’re doing it in the right manner like we are, young players can benefit from this.”