‘They’ve all been unbelievable for me’ - Downes hails academy coaches after signing new deal

Flynn Downes has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Flynn Downes hailed the impact of the Ipswich Town academy coaches after becoming the latest young player to sign a new deal.

Flynn Downes has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC Flynn Downes has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC

The midfielder, who has been with the Blues since he was seven years old, has put pen to paper on a deal until the summer of 2022, with the club holding an option to extend that by a further year.

Downes is delighted to be staying with the club he has now represented 37 times as a professional, and believes the number of young players currently around the Blues’ first-team is a credit to the club’s academy.

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal and hopefully now I can kick on,” he said.

“We know we have a good academy here so that all says a lot about the staff we have here.

“All the coaches like Bryan (Klug), Lee O’Neill, Hoggy (Chris Hogg) and Alan Lee – there are so many I could name.

“They’ve all been unbelievable for me.

“I’ve played with (a lot of the players here) through Under 16s and Under 18s and we all bounce off each other and all talk.

Flynn Downes faces off with Max Aarons as tempers flare again at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes faces off with Max Aarons as tempers flare again at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

“It does help, for example, with Idris (El Mizouni) coming through because we all talk and try to help him out.

“It’s good to have others with you.”

Downes also believes Paul Lambert, who replaced Paul Hurst as Town boss in October, has had a big influence on him.

Flynn Downes has said he feels like a senior member of the Ipswich Town squad. Picture: Steve Waller Flynn Downes has said he feels like a senior member of the Ipswich Town squad. Picture: Steve Waller

“Everything he says I can take on board because he’s been there and won the Champions League,” he said.

“All the boys listen to everything he says, take it on board and try to implement it on the pitch.

The Blues are rock bottom of the Championship and are destined for relegation, but Downes is keen to help his side gain some valuable confidence between now and the end of the season and ensure they can take a positive mentality into the start of the next.

“As a team we need to start winning games because we’re playing well but not getting the results we need.

“We need to build some confidence and get into winning ways for next year, that’s the best thing we can do really.

“I would like as many starts as I can to try and help the team.

“I feel comfortable in the team here now and that comes from the staff helping us out, making us feel comfortable and knowing your role on the pitch.”

