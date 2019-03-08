'I want to hit the ground running' - Lankester raring to go for Town's promotion bid

Jack Lankester is looking forward to next season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Jack Lankester is hoping to ‘hit the ground running’ when Ipswich Town return to pre-season in preparation for their League One promotion bid.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Lankester has enjoyed an encouraging breakthrough season, with plenty of homegrown players getting game-time. Photo: Steve Waller Jack Lankester has enjoyed an encouraging breakthrough season, with plenty of homegrown players getting game-time. Photo: Steve Waller

The teenager burst onto the scene this season after signing his first professional deal last August, but has not played since the middle of January after suffered a stress fracture in his back.

But his recovery is going well, with the Bury St Edmunds-born forward hoping to be at full strength when the club return to training at the end of June.

MORE: Bialkowski and Gerken have been a constant pairing for five years... but is change afoot between the sticks for Town?

“The recovery is going well and I have my final scan next week,” he said.

“I'll be honest when I picked up the injury I didn't expect to be out this long, but in the long term it will serve me well.

“My aim now is to get my fitness back up to what it was before, and make sure I am raring to go for the start of pre-season. I want to hit the ground running.

MORE: 'It's a big bad world out there... League One won't be any different' - Nash on his young players' bid for senior breakthrough

“It will be an important summer for me, and for everyone at the club, but I want to make sure I am all set for what I hope can be a big campaign.”

Lankester made 11 appearances during his debut season, with his one goal coming against Millwall.